Double Life Star Pascale Hutton On Wood, Leslie, Stuntwork & More Pascale Hutton (Once Upon a Time) talks to Bleeding Cool about her latest thriller in Paramount's Double Life, Javicia Leslie & more.

Pascale Hutton has had a pretty active 20-year career in Hollywood across film and television since her debut in Hollywood Wives: The New Generation. She's been a regular presence on TV guest starring on some of the biggest shows like Showtime's Dead Like Me, USA's Psych, WB's Smallville, USA's The 4400, SyFy's Sanctuary, and ABC's Once Upon a Time. She currently stars in Hallmark's When Calls the Heart. Her latest film is Double Life which follows Sharon (Hutton), a grieving widow who learns from her late husband's mistress Jo (Javicia Leslie) that his death was no accident. The two women will form an unlikely alliance to uncover the truth behind his murder and unmask the man they both loved. Hutton spoke to Bleeding Cool about Leslie, her history with director Martin Wood, and getting acclimated back to stunt work.

How 'Double Life' Became a Unique Opportunity for Hutton

BC: What intrigued you about 'Double Life?'

PH: First and foremost, I loved it was a story with two women helming the story and pushing it forward. These two develop a complicated relationship and that intrigued me how these women come together to support one another and ultimately become friends against all odds. These women are not meant to like one another, and yet they end up leaning on one another and finding a true connection. That was an interesting journey for the two characters.

How do you break down your chemistry with Javicia?

We got along right out of the gate. I did not know Javicia going into the movie, but she's a wonderful human being first and foremost. On top of that, she's a phenomenal actress. We got along well, and she is somebody like me, who likes to do a lot of homework leading into the scene, then feel the scene out, and let it evolve organically once you're in it. That's a similar process the two of us have and we got along well in terms of our scenes together. We hang out for 12-14 hours a day and that was great. The two of us got along well and there was a lot to talk about.

How do you describe a set that Martin ran?

I've worked with Martin for so many years. He hired me in one of the first jobs I did. I can't even count how many projects we've worked on together for the last 20 years. Martin and I know each other well, and we've worked together intimately for several years. He's so high-energy and always cracking jokes. He's pulling pranks on the cast and the crew. He also keeps things moving fast, and I enjoy that. I love a fast-moving set. I don't like it when the energy dips for the cast and crew. Martin and I work well together and so it's lots of laughs, and honestly, lots of reminiscing. We've shared so many experiences in this business over the years, and so there are so many memories to reminisce and laugh.

Was there any aspect of production that might have been difficult or a stunt that stood out?

Doing stunts at all was something I used to do quite a lot. I've been on a different TV series that requires me to almost do no stunts. I've been out of the world of doing any action sequences or stunts for quite a while, and I was excited to dip my toe back into that world. Javicia is an expert coming from her background in Batwoman. That was fun and exciting to get back into that and be physical with the character because you learn so much by literally running in that character's shoes.

Written by Mike Hurst and Chris Sivertson, Paramount's Double Life also stars Vincent Gale. The film comes to theaters and digital on May 5th and on demand on May 19th.