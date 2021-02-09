The Elevator Game Film Announced with AHS Director Michael Goi

In a world where horror urban legends go viral on social media platforms, Hollywood is sure to follow with a film adaptation.



After films like Truth or Dare or Slender Man struggled to give cinematic life to "trendy" social media games — the upcoming film The Elevator Game will be the next to get its chance. Recently confirmed via Deadline, London-based sales firm AMP International will collaborate with a new LA-based "genre start-up" Fearworks, with a script penned by Travis Seppala (Captive).

The companies have also tapped American Horror Story director Michael Goi to direct the upcoming film, which has gained attention from the real-life mystery surrounding the death of Elisa Lam and LA's Cecil Hotel. The website also shared statements from some of those confirmed to be involved, with Goi divulging, "What Psycho did for showers, The Elevator Game will do for lifts. I want the audience to be taking the stairs after they see this film."



The Elevator Game's producers Ed Elbert and Stefan Brunner also shared, "The Elevator Game is one of those iconic urban legends that have been intriguing and haunting people around the world since first appearing. We couldn't be more excited to see Michael Goi bring his incredible cinematographic vision to this project."

A film like The Elevator Game has quite a bit of momentum in its favor due to the awareness behind the title, but as always, the dangers of social media films translating to general moviegoers will be an interesting test to see if it can be the first to overcome the unspoken curse. There's definitely a strong consensus that the mystery of Elisa Lam and the conversation behind the actual elevator game itself have a spooky-factor, to begin with, so we'll have to how it ends up onscreen.

Whare are your thought on the now confirmed Elevator Game movie?