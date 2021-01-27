Everything That Is Coming To HBO Max In February

HBO Max will add a bunch of franchises to their service next month, including the return of a bunch of DC Comics films. Aquaman, some Batman films, The Matrix films, the SAW franchise, and even the first two Bill & Ted films. By the end of the month, the Blade Runner films will also be streamable. Tons and tons of films this month. The big standout TV show to me are the returns of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Real Sports. You can see the entire list of whats coming to HBO Max in February down below.
HBO Max Ads: February 1
All Good Things, 2010 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 1979 (HBO)
The Amityville Horror, 2005 (HBO)
American Style
The Apparition, 2012 (HBO)
Austin Powers in Goldmember, 2002
Austin Powers: International Man Of Mystery, 1997
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, 1999
Backdraft, 1991 (HBO)
Batman & Robin, 1997
Batman Forever, 1995
Batman Returns, 1992
Batman, 1989
Batman: The Brave and the Bold
Be Cool, 2005 (HBO)
Blade Runner: The Final Cut, 2007
Butter, 2012 (HBO)
Captain Blood, 1935
Chewing Gum
Death Row Stories, Season 5
Deep Down, 2021 (HBO)
Drumline, 2002 (Extended Version) (HBO)
The Four Feathers, 2002 (HBO)
Get A Job, 2016 (HBO)
Get Shorty, 1995 (HBO)
Getting Even With Dad, 1994 (HBO)
Ghoulies II, 1987 (HBO)
Ghoulies, 1985 (HBO)
Giant, 1956
The Graduate, 1967
Growing Up Milwaukee, 2020
Head of the Class
The Investigation, Limited Series Premiere (HBO)
Jacob's Ladder, 1990 (HBO)
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday, 1993 (HBO)
Justice League
Justice League Unlimited
La Deuda, 2021 (HBO)
Lars And The Real Girl, 2007 (HBO)
The Last Exorcism, 2010 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Lay The Favorite, 2012 (HBO)
Life Of Pi, 2012 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
The Lucky One, 2012 (HBO)
Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior, 1983
Man of Steel, 2013
The Matrix, 1999
The Matrix Reloaded, 2003
The Matrix Revolutions, 2003
Monkey Shines, 1988 (HBO)
Murder On The Orient Express, 1974 (HBO)
My Bloody Valentine 3-D, 2009 (HBO)
The Neverending Story II The Next Chapter, 1991 (HBO)
Outbreak, 1995
Pathfinder, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Presumed Innocent, 1990
Raw Deal, 1986 (HBO)
Robot Chicken, Season 10B
Safe House, 2012 (HBO)
Saw II, 2005 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw III, 2006 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw IV, 2007 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw V, 2008 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw VI, 2009 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Saw, 2004 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Saw: The Final Chapter, 2010 (Director's Cut) (HBO)
Selena, 1997
The Shadow, 1994 (HBO)
Sling Blade, 1996 (HBO)
Stop-Loss, 2008 (HBO)
Sunshine Cleaning, 2009 (HBO)
The Goonies, 1985
The Tank, 2017 (HBO)
This Must Be The Place, 2012 (HBO)
Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, 2011 (HBO)
Training Day, 2001
Unforgiven, 1992
United Shades of America, Season 5
Up In The Air, 2009 (HBO)
Wildcats, 1986 (HBO)
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory, 1971
HBO Max Adds February 2
A Rodeo Film, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
A Storybook Ending, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Black Boy Joy, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
The Cypher, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Finalist (HBO)
Dolapo Is Fine, ABFF HBO Short Film Competition Winner (HBO)
Fake Famous, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
February 3
Tacoma FD, Season 2
February 4
Haute Dog (S1C), HBO Max Original Series
Selena + Chef, Season 2 Finale
February 5
Aquaman, 2018
Earwig and the Witch (Studio Ghibli Premiere), 2021
In Other Words, 2021 (HBO Max)
Vengeance: Killer Coworkers
Vengeance: Killer Lovers
Vengeance: Killer Neighbors
February 6
Irresistible, 2020 (HBO)
The Windsors: Inside The Royal Dynasty, 2019
February 7
We Bare Bears: The Movie, 2020
HBO Max Ads: February 9
Black Art: In The Absence Of Light, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
Gen:Lock, Season 1
February 10
C.B. Strike: Lethal White, Season Finale (HBO Max)
February 11
There is No "I" in Threesome, HBO Max Documentary Premiere
February 12
Dunkirk, 2017 (HBO)
El Inconveniente (Aka One Careful Owner), 2021 (HBO)
Havana Street Party Presents: Beatriz Luengo (HBO Max)
Judas and the Black Messiah, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
Very Scary People, Season 2
February 13
The Book Of Eli, 2010 (HBO)
HBO Max Ads: February 14
The Lady And The Dale, Documentary Series Finale (HBO)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season 8 Premiere (HBO)
February 15
30 Coins, Season Finale (HBO Max)
The Batman
Food Wars! The Fourth Plate (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Hot Ones, Season 1
Jimmy Carter: Rock and Roll President, 2020
Static Shock
February 18
Arthur's Law (Dubbed), HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Ben 10, Season 4B
It's a Sin, Max Original Limited Series Premiere
February 19
The Killer Truth, Season 1
February 20
Argo, 2012 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Jujutsu Kaisen, Season 1 Episodes 1-12 (Dubbed)
February 22
Beartown, Series Premiere (HBO)
February 23
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel (HBO)
February 26
Blade Runner 2049, 2017 (HBO)
Lupe, 2021 (HBO Max)
Painting With John, Season Finale (HBO)
Tom & Jerry, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
HBO Max Ads: February 27
Bill And Ted's Bogus Journey, 1991 (HBO)
Bill And Ted's Excellent Adventure, 1989 (HBO)
How It Really Happened, Season 5