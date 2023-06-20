Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros, Wonder Woman | Tagged: dc, film, gal gadot, Warner Bros, wonder woman, wonder woman 3

Gal Gadot Discusses What's Next Post-Wonder Woman Role

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is revealing the type of projects she's interested in pursuing after departing her popular DC comic role.

DC has been experiencing an understandable transitional period, with a need to tell stories that have been in development for an extended period of time (The Flash, Blue Beetle, etc.) and still create a starting point for something new through the upcoming Superman film helmed by James Gunn. Plus a ton of others in development because an official overarching narrative moving forward is a necessity! So while things are being determined, there has certainly been the need to face a few tough calls, including the cancelation of Wonder Woman 3, starring Gal Gadot.

After having time to refocus her energy elsewhere, the actor is now sharing what will drive her career aspirations moving forward.

Gal Gadot Shares Creative Desires After Wonder Woman Departure

When discussing what's next for the actor during an interview with Total Film, the Wonder Woman star explained she's not necessarily losing any steam due to the switch-up, noting, "To me, starting and developing stories that I'm passionate about is an incredible thing. The fact that I don't have to sit still at home and just wait for the next offer is something that makes me feel empowered. I enjoy doing it; it keeps me alive. I'm not only going to do my own projects; I'm going to work as an actress-for-hire still."

Gadot goes on to reveal her current state of gratitude despite recently parting ways with the character, telling the publication, "But the fact that I can go ahead and tell the stories that I'm passionate about – from ideas that I conceived, or from ideas that I find fascinating from people that want to partner with us – it's an incredible thing. [It's] something that I'm so grateful for, and I am definitely going to continue that because it's worth it. I'm very, very excited and humbly proud."

Now that DC is going in a different direction (again), what do you think will come next for the popular comic-to-live-action character?

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!