Hammer Studios Forms To Produce New Films & Restore Classics

Hammer Films and Network Producing have joined forces to create Hammer Studios and "will invest substantially both in restoration and new production development from both its owned and newly created IP." This includes its roster of horror films, cult productions, and more. The Hammer label has been around for decades, with its latest release being 2020's The Lodge. Network Producing has been a premier UK restoration house since 1997 and has seen success restoring Monty Python's Flying Circus, The Prisoner, and countless British films and television shows. Variety had the news of the merger.

Hammer Studios Can Put Out New Blu-ray Box Sets Now, Please & Thank You

Network's managing director Tim Beddows had this to say of the deal: "This partnership is a really exciting opportunity to merge Hammer's amazing library with Network's infrastructure. Whilst we work our way through restoring its entire back catalogue for future generations' enjoyment, we're equally excited about the development of new productions from the Hammer canon." Hammer's Simon Oakes also chimed in: "This new partnership will, for the first time, professionalize the restoration and creation of elements that are essential for distribution of the Hammer library across all media. At the same time, we will, with Network, be able to build on the legacy of Britain's most iconic film brand, one that started in 1934 and is alive and kicking in 2021."

Sign me up all day long. Start with a definitive box set of Christopher Lee films, then move on to some of the cult British stuff in the vaults that we may not even know about yet. I have taken a deep dive into Hammer films these last few months, as it was a hole in my horror history. I had seen some, of course, but did not fully appreciate the films as a whole that they offered. They were very ahead of their time, and I, for one, cannot wait to see what this partnership starts to produce in 2021 and beyond.