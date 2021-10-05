Jason Blum Gives Update on Five Nights at Freddy's Movie

It's been quite a process at turning the Five Nights at Freddy's video game into a live-action film, but there's still hope!

After first becoming a short-lived idea that was dropped in 2015, the prominent horror production company Blumhouse obtained the rights to usher in the film adaptation for Five Nights at Freddy's in 2017. After a lot of creative changes and shifts within the creative realm, we began to think that production could kick off this year – but the obstacles continue.

During an interview via Collider with Jason Blum himself, the Blumhouse mastermind confirmed that the film's writer and director, Chris Columbus was no longer attached to the project. They also reported that Blum referred to a potential replacement as being "classified information" and went on to explain, "We've written multiple scripts, and we've got where we're threading a needle, which is doing justice to Five Nights at Freddy's and making [creator] Scott Cawthon happy. The only way that we would go about it is giving Scott … I don't want to do something that Scott doesn't like. Let me say that a different way. I don't have the right to do anything Scott doesn't like. Basically, Scott has kind of like the equivalent of 'final cut,' and it's taken longer than I hoped to get the right story."

When we were last privy to any news about the upcoming film, Cawthon had expressed his approval of a "Mike" script, with his sentiments that the problem had been solved. Now that Blum has given an update about the film needing to impress Cawthon overall – it seems that the "Mike" screenplay might not have been what he had hoped for after all.

When it comes to bringing a project like Five Nights at Freddy's to life, what do you view as being an essential inclusion?