Magic: The Gathering – Noah Gardner & Aidan Fitzgerald Will Write

Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald have reportedly signed on to write the screenplay for the live-action Magic: The Gathering film.

No official confirmation yet from Legendary or Hasbro, but Deadline broke news on the writers' involvement.

The pair previously worked on the Aquaman spin-off The Trench and an unproduced Power Rangers project.

Legendary and Hasbro aim to build a Magic: The Gathering universe attracting both longtime and new fans.

The big screen adaptation of Magic: The Gathering has taken another step forward. We first learned about the project and a TV show back in February, and in April, we learned about a potential director, but nothing was confirmed. Things have been pretty quiet ever since, but now we have some potential writer announcements. Much like the director reports, no one at Legendary or Hasbro is confirming anything at this time, but Deadline is saying that Noah Gardner and Aidan Fitzgerald have signed on to write the script for the live-action film. They have previously worked on a Power Rangers film that ended up not happening, and they wrote the Aquaman spin-off film, The Trench. Wizards of the Coast recently launched a new set, crossing over with Final Fantasy, that has sold extremely well, bringing the already extremely well-known card game to a whole new demographic of fans.

In a statement accompanying the Magic development announcement when it was officially announced in early February, Legendary's Chairman of Worldwide Production, Mary Parent, said: "We pride ourselves on being thoughtful caretakers of singular, beloved IP, and no property better fits that description than MAGIC: THE GATHERING. Alongside the fantastic Hasbro team, we look forward to creating a multimedia universe that thrills longstanding fans and creates a broad wave of new ones."

Said Zev Foreman, Hasbro Entertainment's Head of Film, "This is an exciting and complementary partnership, uniting one of the world's most iconic brands with a powerful and proven steward. MAGIC: THE GATHERING has inspired decades of epic world-building and creative storytelling. It is a perfect match for Legendary's diversified approach to marquee IP, and we are excited to work together to build a whole new MAGIC: THE GATHERING universe."

At the moment, we don't have any further details about the Magic: The Gathering film.

