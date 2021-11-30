Malignant Star Opens Up About Sequel Conversations

Malignant became one of the strangest, most surprising horror-ish releases of 2021, and while it was a divisive project – it still had many hoping for more. Helmed by horror mastermind James Wan, Malignant became the filmmaker's first completely ambitious project without any strings attached from Warner Bros., something that Wan hardly took for granted.

Though Wan had previously hinted at the potential for more stories within the Malignant world, one of the film's stars recently contributed to that conversation by sharing her own knowledge on a sequel. In a new conversation with Screen Rant, Malignant star Annabelle Wallis was asked if she had been aware of any sequel buzz for the outlandish horror film, offering fans a glimmer of hope. Wallis explained to the publication, "We have. There's plenty of ideas swirling around. We were very, very flattered by the reception and I think taken aback by the reception. So yeah, there are lots of [sequel] conversations happening."

When the film was released in September, it was a part of the COVID-19 distribution plan by Warner Bros., bringing the film to theaters as well as the option to exclusively stream on HBO Max. The one-month streaming deal brought in over 700,000 viewers during its opening weekend and managed to earn nearly $35 million in the box office during its run – on an estimated budget (excluding marketing expenses) of roughly $40 million. Though the film wasn't a huge hit financially, the still impressive numbers met with mixed to positive reviews (and just barely certified fresh on Rotten Tomatoes) made Malignant a notable 2021 release to add to Wan's filmography.

Malignant's premise reads, "Madison is paralyzed by shocking visions of grisly murders, and her torment worsens as she discovers that these waking dreams are in fact terrifying realities."

Wan's newest film, Malignant is coming to DVD, Blu-ray, and VOD on November 30, so make sure to check it out for yourself if you haven't already!