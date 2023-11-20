Posted in: Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: barbie, film, greta gerwig, margot robbie, Warner Bros

Margot Robbie Says Greta Gerwig "Changed the Game" with Barbie

Margot Robbie is opening up about her respect for Greta Gerwig and how the filmmaker "changed the game" with the success of Barbie.

Barbie has already earned more than a billion dollars globally, and it's pretty clear that it is one of the most significant pop culture entries in recent years for its accessibility to audiences of all ages. So obviously, there's a lot to celebrate.

Now, during a recent panel specifically catered to the film, the star (and producer) behind the Warner Bros. Barbie adaptation is happy to highlight the filmmaker who brought everything together.

Margot Robbie on Greta Gerwig's Barbie Impact

During Deadline's Contenders Film panel discussing all things Barbie, Margot Bobbie shared her respect for director Greta Gerwig, explaining, "I definitely didn't want to try and make a puff piece Barbie. I wanted us to run at the scary things as much as we celebrated the wonderful things. That's exactly why I went after Greta because I was like, 'She would do that.'"

After the director chimed in to appreciate everyone involved in the film's final product, Robbie added, "I'll just jump in and say what Greta is too humble to say. She has literally changed the game. From now on, it's different because of what she's done. It's massive. And someone is going to come forward with another original idea that requires a big budget, and there's going to be a female lead, and they're going to point to Barbie and say, 'But that made money.' Everyone's gonna go, 'Oh, right, we're gonna have to green light this.' And that's amazing."

To Robbie's point, Mattel CEO Ynon Kreiz even addressed the incomparable success of Barbie not too long ago, telling Deadline, "What you saw around the Barbie movie was, we believe, a template, a case study, an opportunity to truly understand the value and appeal that our brands have, the cultural resonance, and, importantly, our ability to execute these projects both creatively and commercially. We hope and expect to have more. I'm not saying it will be as big or as successful as Barbie, but it will be the same approach."

Barbie is coming to Max before the end of the year and is already available to purchase across all digital platforms.

