Patrick Wilson on Aquaman Sequel and DC's 'Multiverse'

Considering Aquaman was one of DC's best-received films on its roster, the constant discussion surrounding the upcoming sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom feels entirely appropriate. Along with Shazam and Wonder Woman, the character is one of the only recurring heroes on the current DC lineup to receive multiple films – and a substantial amount of returning cast members due to its hope for formulaic success.

Of those returning characters includes Atlantean king Orm Marius, played by the spectacular Patrick Wilson, who portrays Aquaman's half-brother and cinematic rival. Wilson recently spoke exclusively to Collider about returning to the Aquaman sequel and how the title plays into the plot – along with DC's idea of a shared universe moving forward.

Wilson tells the publication, "So you take those things that you think people responded to [in the first Aquaman ], even if it was, 'Oh my God, can you believe they did that?' Yeah, we did that. Now we're going to do more of that. I think we found our niche. I think DC has found their way to understand where each movie can fit, even in a multiverse, which is so overused now, as a term. Clearly, the movie went beyond a fanboy demographic because it made whatever; billion dollars, right? So that affords you a freedom of, 'You know what? Let's keep it fun. Let's make it fun.'"

Currently, very few plot details about the sequel have been revealed, but the film has wrapped, and there is a theatrical release currently set for December 16 of this year. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom stars Jason Mamoa, Amber Heard, Dolph Lundgren (who also recently hyped up the sequel), Wilson, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Randall Park, Vincent Regan, Indya Moore, and Pilou Asbæk.

Having found a fan base and a large profit to help boost its sequel ambitions, there's definitely a lot of expectations going into the second chapter for Aquaman fans.