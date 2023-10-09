Posted in: Hulu, Movies | Tagged: dan trachtenberg, film, hulu, prey

Prey Director Reveals Details About a Deleted Scene

Prey director Dan Trachtenberg is revealing why one scene with a brand new Predator weapon was removed from the film's final cut.

It's been several months since the Hulu film Prey thoroughly impressed audiences with its new take on the Predator franchise, marking the beginning of a new era. Now, with its home release, the filmmaker behind the movie addresses one recently unearthed scene that didn't make the film's initial release.

The Prey Scene (and Predator Weapon) That Didn't Make the Cut

In conversation with /Film, Prey filmmaker Dan Trachtenberg delved into details about one scrapped scene from the film with a new Predator weapon, explaining, "I love the idea of seeing her running through the tree, and the Predator up there, because he's up in the tree so often in these films. Putting her up there, too, it could have been really fun. But I was also incredibly nervous that it ended up looking like Tarzan. The execution had to be perfect for it to be great. Then, it was also becoming very costly to do, and [it was] time-consuming, which, sometimes, is the same thing."

He then elaborates, "It was in the parking lot next to our stage, starting to map out where the trees were going to go, and having a talk with my producers about the cost and the implications and what's our schedule and other things that we needed also. So rather than fight to make it work, when other things were getting squeezed, I sort of waited until the things that were also critical were getting impacted." Trachtenberg later notes, "But in the back of my mind, it was like, 'Okay, Dan. You're nervous about it already. Listen to your gut. It might not be great.' The thing that I was the saddest to lose was, I thought, a clever use of the cut clamp, one of the Predator's weapons that Naru has in the sequence. So now, I'm glad that people can kind of see what it was."

Prey is currently available to stream on Hulu.

