Sound Like Ghostface Courtesy of Scream and TikTok Collaboration

If you've ever wanted to test out the voice changer from the Scream films (which is actually the voice of Roger L. Jackson) there's officially a way to sound like Ghostface!

Now that we've received a sneak peek at the upcoming Scream relaunch from Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group, the promotional content for the film is continuing with a lot of promising momentum. After the confirmation that there would be an upcoming Scream-related expansion for the juggernaut video game franchise Call of Duty, Scream's newest venture includes the social media collaboration with TikTok.

As of now, you can use the platform's text-to-speech option which samples the iconic voice of Ghostface and has already been shared by Scream veterans David Arquette and Drew Barrymore. Per the TikTok and Scream press release for the collaboration, it explains,

Halloween is almost here and the TikTok community is ready to celebrate spooky season in style. Throughout October, TikTok is ringing in all things scary with a calendar full of fun hashtags, LIVE streams, and Creative Effects designed to give creators the ultimate #Halloween experience. We're excited to get the community into the Halloween spirit and make this season one to remember. Ghostface Text-to-Speech feature Do you like #ScaryStories? Us too. To celebrate the trailer release of the newest "SCREAM" installment, we're dropping a Text-to-Speech option featuring the iconically creepy voice of masked killer Ghostface. Pick up the phone and try out this new feature to add a little spice to your spooky tales.

For the fifth entry of the Scream franchise, the synopsis teases, "Twenty-five years after a streak of brutal murders shocked the quiet town of Woodsboro, a new killer has donned the Ghostface mask and begins targeting a group of teenagers to resurrect secrets from the town's deadly past. Neve Campbell ("Sidney Prescott"), Courteney Cox ("Gale Weathers") and David Arquette ("Dewey Riley") return to their iconic roles in Scream alongside Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar."

As Scream continues to be a prevalent conversation across social media, we're eager to see what other potential inclusions we might see in the coming months. Scream will be available exclusively in theaters starting on January 14, 2022.