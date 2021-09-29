Spider-Man: No Way Home: Dir Sam Raimi Reacts to Doc Ock's Return

Sam Raimi is certainly no stranger to Marvel with his original Spider-Man trilogy for Sony in the 2000s. He is now working on his first Marvel Studios film in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Everything came full circle with Sony coming to an agreement with Disney to incorporate Spider-Man into the Marvel Cinematic Universe with star Tom Holland leading the way. The upcoming third film in the second reboot of the film franchise in No Way Home has Sony bringing back previous villains from the Raimi and Marc Webb's Amazing Spider-Man films, including Willem Dafoe's Green Goblin from Raimi's 2001 film, Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus from his 2004 sequel, and Jamie Foxx's Electro from Webb's only sequel in 2014. Raimi spoke with SyFy Wire about Molina's return while promoting his Netflix project Nightbooks.

"That was beautiful," Raimi said of what he saw from Molina in No Way Home. "He looks great; the animation's great. I'm assuming it's not puppeted because when we did Doc Ock, we had puppets and animation for his octopus tentacles. But it was smooth and powerful, and I loved his costume they kept [from the original]. I think it's gonna be a great movie." The actor opened up about his role in the upcoming MCU film that, for Doc Ock, it picks up where he left off from the 2004 film. "It was very interesting going back after 17 years to play the same role, given that in the intervening years, I now have two chins, a wattle, crow's feet, and … a slightly dodgy lower back."

Raimi was tapped to not only blend his expertise from the time directing the trilogy for Sony but also to inject his brand of dark humor seen from his Evil Dead films as Marvel and Sony's full commitment to explore the multiverse during Phase IV since 2019's Far From Home that introduced the concept in live-action. Spider-Man: No Way Home, which also features Doctor Strange star Benedict Cumberbatch, comes to theaters on December 17. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness comes out on March 25, 2022.

