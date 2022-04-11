Spirit Halloween Store…Movie Coming? Starring Christopher Lloyd

Spirit Halloween stores are both a great place to visit if you are a horror junkie between the months of September and November and a joke that keeps on giving whenever an establishment goes out of business. Every year, my local one takes over the big, former Toys R US building and makes it quite sad to walk through. Now, the popular store is becoming a movie. Variety reports that the store chain is teaming with Strike Back Studios, Hideout Pictures, and Particular Crowd for a family/adventure film called Spirit Halloween. It stars Christopher Lloyd, Rachael Leigh Cook, Donavan Colan ("Zoe"), Dylan Frankel ("Raven's Home"), Jaiden Smith ("Blue Bloods"), Marissa Reyes ("Raven's Home"), and Marla Gibbs ("El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie"). It is directed by David Poag from a script by Billie Bates. Filming is complete.

A Spirit Halloween Adventure For The Whole Family

When a new Spirit Halloween store appears in a deserted strip mall, three middle-school friends who think they've outgrown trick-or-treating make a dare to spend the night locked inside the store on Halloween night. But they soon find out that the store is haunted by an angry evil spirit who has possessed the creepy animatronic characters. The kids embark on a thrilling and spooky adventure in order to survive the night and avoid becoming possessed themselves."

Honestly, I am all for this. We desperately need some cool, quality family horror films right now, something to hook them while they are young and to become the Monster Kids of a new generation. And hey, if it's good, we know where to go get the merch! Family-style horror is always welcome and is a smart route to go. Kinda neat that this is also done already, so we will see it in time for this Halloween.