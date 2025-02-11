Posted in: Movies, Star Wars | Tagged: daisy ridley, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy

Star Wars: Daisy Ridley Hasn't Read The New Script Yet

Daisy Ridley hasn't read the new Star Wars script since George Nolfi was brought on but remains "very excited" about the story.

Star Wars Celebration 2023 unveiled several films, including Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's movie featuring Rey's return.

Other Star Wars projects in development involve Dave Filoni, James Mangold, Shawn Levy, and more exploring new stories.

Filmmakers like Rian Johnson and Taika Waititi express ongoing interest in expanding the Star Wars universe.

There was a moment in time when everyone would have put money down that Star Wars would make its big screen return for the first time since 2019 with Daisy Ridley returning as Rey and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy behind the camera. However, that doesn't appear to be the case, but the different writers this film is going through doesn't mean things are on fire. Lucasfilm and Disney have seen that they can't rely on IP alone, and they need to put in the effort to appease a fanbase that is never going to be happy no matter what you put in front of them. No one can blame them for taking the time to make sure that they get it right. Ridley recently spoke to ComicBook.com and was asked about the recent writer change. She admitted that she hadn't read the latest version of the script but remains very excited about this film.

"I have not read the latest script, but I know what's happening, and I know the story, and I think what feels really good is that George is a phenomenal writer," Ridley explained. "I think we're making sure that this story is the best way, this script is the best way to tell the story, and I think it will be worthwhile. for everyone watching it, and I am very excited, yeah."

The Many Star Wars Films In Development

In April 2023, at Star Wars Celebration, the franchise went from being utterly absent from the big screen to jumping back to movie theaters in a big way. Three projects were announced on stage that day, along with several other projects hanging around in varying levels of development. One of the films that seemed ready to get off the ground was Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's film, which will feature the return of Rey. However, when Jon Favreau joined the ranks, and The Mandalorian & Grogu went into and wrapped production in 2024, it's unclear where Daisy Ridley's return to the big screen falls on this suddenly hectic timeline. The Mandalorian & Grogu will be released on May 22, 2026. Dave Filoni is using his film as a final wrap to all of the television shows. So, all seasons need to be released before that can happen.

James Mangold brought on a new writer for his film in July 2024, which reportedly has a working title of Star Wars: Dawn of the Jedi, and they recently spoke about how freeing it is writing a story that takes place so far away from established canon. Shawn Levy's project went from being a bit on the backburner to being pushed toward the front of the pile when it was reported that Ryan Gosling was in talks to star. Taika Waititi has said he's in no rush to get this film off the ground and is still in the scripting phase.

It was also recently announced that Simon Kinberg is set to write and produce a new Star Wars trilogy of films. Even though Solo: A Star Wars Story underperformed at the box office, everyone loved Donald Glover as Lando, and his Lando TV show switched to a movie in July 2023. Also, supposedly, Rian Johnson wants to return to a galaxy far, far away when he's not making awesome mystery TV shows and movies. Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron was removed from the schedule in September 2022, but in March 2024, she claimed she was writing the film again and had signed a new deal with Lucasfilm to direct the movie.

