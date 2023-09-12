Posted in: Horror, Movies, Warner Bros | Tagged: film, horror, The Conjuring, The Nun, the nun II

The Director of The Nun II Talks Frenchie's Essential Return

The director behind The Nun II is discussing the return of Frenchie and his important connection to the demon known as Valak.

It's not a spoiler to reveal that fan-favorite character Frenchie wasn't in great shape by the end of the horror film The Nun. So, with a sequel including the character (played by Jonas Bloquet), it's safe to assume he's in trouble and needs a little help, which has been made clear from the film's trailer as-is.

Now, the film's director, Michael Chaves, is clarifying how they chose to handle the character's return, knowing that he's holding on to something much darker post-The Nun.

Establishing Distinctions Between Valek and Frenchie in The Nun II

When recently speaking with Collider about the ending of The Nun and how Frenchie's possessed fate was tied to The Nun II, the film's director explained, "It was always a discussion. I think one of the big things is we wanted him to be – the relationship that he's having with everyone at the school needs to be Frenchie. We need to establish someone that we love and is worth saving. And that's one of the tricks of the movie, and a little bit of a magic trick or rule-bending is he needs to have a relationship with Sophie, with our young girl, he needs to have a relationship with Kate, the teacher, and you need to believe in these relationships and care about them even though we come to realize that Valak is within him, using him as a vessel."

Chaves then goes on to discuss the demonic manipulation by further adding, "That needed to be the true OG Frenchie, and it couldn't be some Valak manipulation because I think if you thought that Valak was just becoming friends with Sophie to manipulate a situation, then everything was kind of thrown out the window. So that needed to be valid, and you needed to feel like that was a relationship that was worth fighting for."

The Warner Bros. film The Nun II is in theaters now.

