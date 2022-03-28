Uncharted Hits Digital On April 26th And Blu-ray On May 10th

Uncharted took forever to get to the screen, but it will not take long to come to your home. After a wildly successful run at the box office so far, where it is still in the top five grossers every week, the action film based on the mega-popular video game franchise will arrive on digital services on April 26th and on Blu-ray May 10th. Over an hour of special features will be included with the releases, from behind-the-scenes looks to deleted and extended scenes. Check out the cover, a short tease, and the full list of special features for Uncharted down below.

Uncharted Home Release Details

Street-smart thief Nathan Drake (Tom Holland) is recruited by seasoned treasure hunter Victor "Sully" Sullivan (Mark Wahlberg) to recover a fortune lost by Ferdinand Magellan 500 years ago. What starts as a heist job for the duo becomes a globe-trotting, white-knuckle race to reach the prize before the ruthless Moncada (Antonio Banderas), who believes he and his family are the rightful heirs. If Nate and Sully can decipher the clues and solve one of the world's oldest mysteries, they stand to find $5 billion in treasure and perhaps even Nate's long-lost brother…but only if they can learn to work together.

Here is the list of features included:

Deleted and Extended Scenes

Behind the Scenes Featurettes Becoming Nathan Drake Big Action Breakdown: C-17 Globemaster Charting the Course: On Set with Ruben Fleischer Never a Dull Moment: Stunts & Action The Buddy System Villains, Backstabbers & Accomplices

Commentary with Director Ruben Fleischer

Uncharted was fine, not really anything spectacular, but the charms of Tom Holland know no bounds. Coming off of Spider-Man: No Way Home, there was almost no way that was going to fail; it was very smart on Sony's part to release them back to back that way. Now they have a new franchise on their hands.