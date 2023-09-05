Posted in: Movies, Sony | Tagged: denzel washington, film, the equalizer, the equalizer 3

Will There Be an Equalizer 4? The Director of the Film Sounds Off

The director of The Equalizer franchise starring Denzel Washington is addressing the chances of getting a fourth installment in the future.

It's been pretty common knowledge that the third installment of The Equalizer franchise is intended to be the final chapter of Denzel Washington's role as a retired U.S. Marine turned former DIA Officer who often ends up in a lot of trouble due to his vigilante tendencies. But when there's an audience and a willing star, finding a definitive ending can be quite tricky – just look at John Wick! So, does that suggest that a fourth addition is possible? Well, according to the film's director… Maybe?

More recently, during a conversation with EW, director Antoine Fuqua was asked if the third entry truly is the end of The Equalizer, with the filmmaker telling the publication, "I believe this would be it. We've both talked about it that way. But you never know! Listen, Denzel's in shape. He's training every day. If you saw him now, it would blow your mind. He's like 60 pounds lighter, even from The Equalizer. He's really healthy. Yeah, it's up to him. Obviously, if he wanted to do another one, I would as well, but I don't see it. But who knows?"

The Equalizer 3 Plot and Official Cast

The official plot synopsis for The Equalizer 3 reads, "Since giving up his life as a government assassin, Robert McCall (Washington) has struggled to reconcile the horrific things he's done in the past and finds a strange solace in serving justice on behalf of the oppressed. Finding himself surprisingly at home in Southern Italy, he discovers his new friends are under the control of local crime bosses. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends' protector by taking on the mafia."

The third Equalizer film's cast includes its iconic action star Washington, along with Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Sonia Ammar, and Remo Girone.

The Equalizer 3 arrives in theaters this weekend.

