Disney World Reveals Dates For 2025 After Hours Events

Disney has announced dates, prices, and times for 2025 After Hours events at the Walt Disney World Resort parks.

Disney World guests in Flordia have been planning their vacations for 2025 for months now, and an added bonus is available in the parks. From January through September, Magic Kingdom, Epcot, and Hollywood Studios will host After Hours events. These are separately ticketed events where the parks stay open late for guests who purchase the tickets. You can even enter the parks early at 7 PM and add a little time to the visit. The After Hours events at Disney World run from 10 PM to 1 AM at Magic Kingdom and Epcot and from 9:30 pm to 12:30 AM at Hollywood Studios. You can see all the dates for the After Hours events down below. Tickets for these events range from $175 to $185 (plus tax) for Magic Kingdom, $155 to $175 (plus tax) for EPCOT, and $155 to $185 (plus tax) for Disney's Hollywood Studios. Sales start on September 4th.

Disney World After Hours Events Dates

Here are the After Hours dates for Hollywood Studios: "Dive into Andy's backyard in Toy Story Land, join forces with your bright lightsaber in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge, rock out in Rock 'n' Roller Coaster Starring Aerosmith, and even visit the fifth dimension in The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror. Hollywood Studios offers all this and more as you explore the park through the night."

These special nights will take place on:

January 22 and 29

February 12 and 19

March 5 and 26*

April 1* and 30

May 14 and 28

June 4,11 and 25

July 2, 9, 16, 23 and 30

August 6, 20 and 27

September 3

*On March 26 and April 1, Disney After Hours will run from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m. Here are the dates for Epcot Disney World After Hours events: "Bask in the vibrant glow of Spaceship Earth as you experience the magic of EPCOT after dark. Enjoy your favorite attractions like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, Remy's Ratatouille Adventure, Frozen Ever After, and Soarin' Around the World." These special nights will take place on: February 27

May 8 and 29

June 19 and 26

July 10, 24 and 31

August 7, 14, 21 and 28

September 11 and 25 And finally, Disney World After Hours events at Magic Kingdom: "At Magic Kingdom, you can ride some of the most mesmerizing attractions under the night sky like TRON Lightcycle / Run presented by Enterprise, Tiana's Bayou Adventure, both available via standby queue, as well as Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Space Mountain and many more!" These special nights will take place on: January 6, 13, 20 and 27

February 3, 10, 17 and 24

March 3, 17, 24 and 31

April 7 and 28

May 5, 12 and 19

