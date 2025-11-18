Posted in: Clothing, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Butterball, thanksgiving

Butterball Launches New Thanksgiving Hosting Pants

Butterball has a new clothing item you can get right now for Thanksgiving, as they have Thanksgiving Hosting with Pants Hedley & Bennett

For those of you who are hosting Thanksgiving and need something nerdy to wear that's also tactical, Butterball has the item for you. The company is currently selling Thanksgiving Hosting Pants, which are basically cargo pants with multiple pockets and attachments for you to be well-equipped in the kitchen, while also being somewhat stytlish. That said, you can only get the pants in one place, by going to their special website ThanksgivingHostingPants.com to order a free pair, while supplies last. At the moment we're posting this, they're currently sold out, but they are supposed to be restocking them this week. We have more details about this weird but funny promotion below.

Butterball Thanksgiving Hosting Pants

According to the Butterball Togetherness Report: 2025 Thanksgiving Outlook, nearly a quarter of all holiday hosts feel that cooking a turkey is intimidating, including 37% of Millennial hosts. Additionally, 24% want everything to be perfect, and 18% try to have fun, but get caught up in holiday hosting tasks. Most alarming, 5% would rather stand in line at the DMV for their REAL IDs than host Thanksgiving this year! However, 68% of hosts agreed that wearing the right clothes helps them feel ready, capable and comfortable for the task at hand. Designed in brilliant Butterball blue and featuring a clever turkey-inspired print, these pants are not only stylish; they also ensure your hosting essentials are always within reach. Key features include:

A bespoke pocket for your meat thermometer – the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line experts' #1 recommended tool for roasting the perfect Thanksgiving turkey.

1-800-BUTTERBALL-emblazoned phone pocket for all your holiday prep questions.

A towel loop to help you resist the temptation to lick your fingers.

Additional loops for spoons, brushes, whisks and other kitchen utensils.

A bottle opener to help you hydrate and keep the party going.

A collection of fun and light-hearted iron-on patches to customize your Thanksgiving look.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!