Cadets Steal Starship to Save Humanity in Devastation Class

This episode we're talking to Glen Zipper and Elaine Mongeon, authors of the new science fiction book Devastation Class from HarperCollins/Blink. Zipper is known for creating the wildly popular Netflix series Dogs and producing such films as the Academy Award ® winning Undefeated and the critically acclaimed Showbiz Kids directed by Alex Winter (Bill & Ted Face The Music), currently streaming on HBO. Elaine Mongeon is an associate producer on notable films and series such as Magic Mike XXL and Red Oaks and the director of cult short horror films for Warner Bros. and Hulu.

Devastation Class (HarperCollins/Blink, Hardcover, $18.99, September 8, 2020) is the story of seven young cadets on a futuristic starship who have to seize control of the ship to fight off a new attack from an alien enemy the earth had thought it had already defeated. The authors say the story began as "Taps in Space," calling up the 1981 thriller/drama in which cadets at a military academy take over the school to protect it from its closure. But since the pair were huge Star Trek fans, inevitably– and much easier to explain– a better way of saying it was "Young Adult Star Trek." In our conversation, the authors talked about using their TV story-building skills to create a novel series. They talked about how they shared writing responsibilities, trading off in writing chapters.

Listen here:

Jason Henderson is the host of the Castle of Horror and Castle Talk Podcasts, the editor of the Castle of Horror Anthology series, and the author of Quest for the Nautilus: Young Captain Nemo from Macmillan Children's Books. His new horror series Surf Mystic, under the pseudonym Peyton Douglas, debuted with the novel Night of the Book Man this summer.