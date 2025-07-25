Posted in: Conventions, Current News, Events, Movies, Pop Culture, san diego comic con, Shudder, TV | Tagged:

Clown In A Cornfield Slashes Its Way Through San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Clown In A Cornfield brings its terrifying slasher experience to San Diego Comic-Con with a chilling activation.

Based on Adam Cesare's novel, the film immerses fans in the eerie town of Kettle Springs, Missouri.

The activation features a pitch-black corn maze, carnival games, and themed photo opportunities for attendees.

Shudder celebrates the digital release with exclusive treats, including slushies, popcorn, and branded swag.

Clown In A Cornfield is an American slasher film that came out this year, directed by Eli Craig and written by Craig and Carter Blanchard and based on the 2020 novel of the same name by Adam Cesare. It stars Katie Douglas, Aaron Abrams, Carson MacCormac, Kevin Durand, and Will Sasso and was released on the 9th of May. And now that it is coming to digital release on Shudder it has an activation presence at San Diego Comic-Con, Friend of Bleeding Cool Anthony January went down to check it out. He tells me

"Shudder's Clown in a Cornfield will take you into town of Kettle Springs, Missouri. Kettle Spring has a horrifying past. In the past, two teenagers are murdered in a cornfield by the Baypen mascot, Frendo the Clown. In the present, you are welcomed on the 100 year anniversary of Founder's Day. The town folk great you as you wait for the activation to begin, but you get a sense that you may not be necessary welcomed. It would appear outsider's are looked upon with suspicion. Your group will try and find your way out a nearly pitched black corn maze. Don't lose contact with your group. In this instance, there is safety in numbers. Be prepared to be, to startled and frightened by unseen dangers and the sound of chainsaws abound. At the end, you will have a photo opportunity, a couple of carnival games, choice of slushie flavors, popcorn and a branded bag and poster."

