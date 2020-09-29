Disney Moves the D23 Expo from 2021 to 2022

The first convention domino of 2021 has fallen. At the moment, the world is under the impression that 2021 is going to be vastly different from 2020 when it comes to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. There isn't much proof that that is going to be the case right considering states like the one this writer is in having massive spikes in infection rates. The hope that 2021 is going to be better is probably one of the things that have kept people going through these extremely tough times, but the reality of the situation is we don't know if 2021 is going to be any better than 2020. The cancelation of major events such as South by Southwest and San Diego Comic-Con have been massive reality checks for the new normal. There hasn't been a ton of cancelations as far as 2021 events go, but the first domino fell today when Disney announced that the D23 Expo would move from August 2021 to September 9-11, 2022. They posted the following on the D23 Twitter account:

If you're looking at that date and thinking that there is another convention schedule for the late summer of 2022, you would be correct. Earlier this year, Disney and Reedpop canceled Star Wars Celebration and announced new dates for the event. Those dates are August 18-21, 2022. So the Disney stans are in for some travel problems just two weeks between the events. Disney could decide to delay Celebration another year to 2023, which wouldn't be that unreasonable. The whole idea was to have D23 Expo and Star Wars Celebration switch off years, so they didn't split the audience. Not only are they splitting the audience by having both conventions so close together, but they are splitting it again for people who can't do two conventions in a year. If Celebration was in the spring and D23 was in the late summer, that might be doable for some people, but this idea is a bad one. We'll have to see what happens since all of these events are two years away. That being said, people who go all out for conventions need time to save, and if someone wants to do both, they need to start saving now. Everything is still so unknown right, so we'll have to see what happens, but it's interesting that a major convention that was going to be held in the latter half of 2021 has already been postponed.