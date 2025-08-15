Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged:

Liquid Death Releases New Fruity Pebbles Flavored Water

Do you even want to enjoy a bowl of Fruity Pebbles without making a bowl of cereal? Well now you can with a new Liquid Death flavor!

Article Summary Liquid Death teams up with Post to launch a limited Fruity Pebbles flavored sparkling water called Cereal Criminalk

This new release brings the classic taste of Fruity Pebbles cereal to a healthy, low-sugar sparkling water option

VP of Marketing Greg Fass reveals the drink perfectly captures the nostalgic flavor and aroma of the cereal with milk

Cereal Criminalk delivers a bolder, more authentic taste than typical flavored waters, targeting soda lovers seeking nostalgia

Liquid Death has come together to work with Post to make a special flavored water, as you can now get a Fruity Pebbles brand. The new flavor is called Cereal Criminalk, which will be available for a limited time, as they bring the taste of the popular breakfast cereal to their sparkling water line. Giving you the ability to enjoy a bowl of memories from a can of water. We asked the team how this came together, as we got a quick interview from Greg Fass, VP of Marketing for Liquid Death, which you can check out below.

Liquid Death – Cereal Criminal

BC: How did the two companies come together for this?

GF: Post actually reached out to us to see if we'd be interested in working with them to bring their classic cereal flavor to a healthy product like our low-sugar sparkling water.

What specifically made them want to do Fruity Pebbles as a drink?

People love our flavored sparkling waters because they're packed with nostalgic soda flavor just without all the sugar of traditional sodas. So we made a low-sugar sparkling water that tastes exactly like a bowl of Fruity Pebbles. People are going to take a sip and instantly be transported back to being a kid on a Saturday morning with cartoons on, and a big bowl of Fruity Pebbles in front of them.

Is it like other flavored water drinks, where it's kinda watered down, or is this full-on drinking a bowl of fruity cereal?

All of our low-sugar sparkling waters have a full flavor that is more like a healthy soda than some of the other zero-calorie sparkling waters out there, and we worked directly with Fruity Pebbles to nail the exact smell and taste of a bowl of Fruity Pebbles and milk.

