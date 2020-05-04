Metallica Mondays Heads To London For This Week's Show

Metallica, like most of the music industry right now, is off the road. To help fans pass the time, they are introducing #MetallicaMondays on their YouTube and Facebook page every Monday night at 8 PM EST. Each Monday, they will post a set in its entirety. It is a neat idea, and this week the boys present their show from November 18th, 2016, in London at the House of Vans where the boys kicked off the Hardwired…To Self-Destruct tour. This was no ordinary Metallica show, as this one was a club gig. You got to love when they head back to the smaller venues for an intimate show like this. Check out the setlist below.

Metallica November 18th, 2016

Breadfan

The Four Horsemen

Battery

Sad But True

Fade to Black

Atlas, Rise!

Harvester of Sorrow

Moth Into Flame

One

Master of Puppets

For Whom the Bell Tolls

Enter Sandman

ENCORE

Whiskey in the Jar

Hardwired

Seek and Destroy

Donate if You Can

"While we're all doing our part and staying home, we find ourselves missing live music, so how about we dive back into a few of our favorite shows at a socially responsible distance? Not to sound too cheesy, but now more than ever, we're in this together, and staying connected is how we'll get through it. With that in mind, we're bringing a series of Live Metallica shows right to your couch!"

During every single one of these Metallica live shows, the band is accepting donations to its All Within My Hands foundation. Especially now, programs like these are in need as they do their part to help provide meals, personal protection equipment, band crews who are out of work, and more with relief. Read more about the foundation here.