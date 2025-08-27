Posted in: Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Ferrara, sweetarts

SweeTARTS Announces New Freeze Dried Candy Flavors

SweeTARTS has three new options of candies for you to check out, as they made the geeky choice to make Freeze Dried Candy

Article Summary SweeTARTS launches new Freeze Dried Candy in three bold flavors, hitting shelves in September.

Varieties include SweeTARTS, Lemonhead, and Spree, each offering a unique crunchy texture.

Freeze dried candies keep the original sweet, tart, and tangy flavors fans already love.

Available in 4oz packs at Target, Walmart and select retailers, perfect for on-the-go snacking.

Ferrara has announced a new item being added to the SweeTARTS line of candies, as they showed off the new Freeze Dried Candy in three different flavors. While they all technically are under SweeTARTS, only one is the official candy for that brand, while the other two are from Spree and Lemonhead. The name kind of says it all, as they have taken their flavors and packed them into a new freeze-dried shell, giving you a new geeky-related treat that you can crunch down on. We have more details about all three options from the company, as they'll be hitting the market shortly.

SweeTARTS Freeze Dried Candy

Each tasty piece of SweeTARTS, Lemonhead, and Spree Freeze Dried candy offers the same one-of-a-kind flavors from these fan-favorite brands, transformed into an unexpected and flavorful light and airy bite. The new candies offer an exciting sensory snacking experience, delivering bold textures and tastes that will delight consumers everywhere. SweeTARTS Freeze Dried, Lemonhead Freeze Dried, and Spree Freeze Dried candy will hit shelves at select retailers nationwide beginning in September, including Target and Walmart. Available in 4oz packs, each freeze-dried candy is perfect for those looking for an afternoon treat, a go-to movie theater bite, a road trip companion, or simply a fun addition to the desk drawer.

SweeTARTS Freeze Dried candy showcases the vibrant and mouthwatering combination of sweet and tart in an exciting new form. This product takes the beloved mini chewy SweeTARTS experience to new heights with an unexpected, distinct crunchy texture.

Lemonhead Freeze Dried candy offers the iconic mouth-puckering lemon flavor consumers know and love, now in an airy and snackable freeze-dried format.

Spree Freeze Dried candy reimagines the traditional chewy candy with classic fruit flavors in a satisfying crunchy experience that delivers a deliciously tangy flavor with every bite.

