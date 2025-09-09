Posted in: Hulu, Nerd Food, Pop Culture | Tagged: Only Murders in the Building, pepsico, Tostitos

Tostitos Partners With Only Murders In The Building On Now Campaign

Tostitos has launhced a new campaign with the Hulu show Only Murders in the Building, featuring a new dip simply called Oliver's Dip

Article Summary Tostitos launches Oliver's Dip, inspired by Only Murders in the Building’s Oliver Putnam

Exclusive fan kits with the new dip are up for grabs via a mystery challenge on Tostitos' Instagram

Oliver's Dip is available only from September 9 to October 28, with unique pairing menu suggestions

The collaboration highlights a dip crafted without artificial flavors or colors, adding mystery and fun

PepsiCo and Hulu have come together for a new campaign as Tostitos has a new dip available called Oliver's Dip, taken from the show Only Murders in the Building. The team has created a dip inspired by The Arconia's dip-obsessed detective, Oliver Putnam, created to be like something they could covet. What's more, they've created a menu of suggestions of things to dip it in, which we have for you here. The dip will only be available from September 9 to October 28. However, you can go above and beyond and solve a mystery of your own, as they have created a mystery for fans to solve on Tostitos' Instagram profile. If you manage to crack the case, you could qualify for a chance to win an exclusive kit complete with Oliver's Dip, and clues to solve the mystery of what the flavor actually is.

Only Murders in the Building x Tostitos

Starting September 9, fans can enter for the chance to win an exclusive kit featuring Oliver's Dip by going to the Tostitos Instagram page and commenting on the relevant post. Act fast, because the trail will run cold on October 29. From late-night stakeouts around the kitchen island to emergency theory sessions over brunch boards, Tostitos Dips are the perfect accomplice for any mealtime occasion. To dial up the suspense at Season 5 watch parties, Tostitos Dips has released a Dips with Dinner menu complete with food pairings like steak bites, quesadillas, mozzarella sticks, and more.

"We are introducing a bold new Tostitos dip flavor crafted without artificial flavors or colors — infused with intrigue and bursting with excitement," said Jess Spaulding, VP of Brand Marketing at PepsiCo Foods. "Inspired by Hulu's Only Murders in the Building and its resident dip aficionado, Oliver Putnam, this collaboration brings together a delicious taste and compelling storytelling – adding flavor and a hint of mystery to the everyday moments in life." –

