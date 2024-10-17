Posted in: Pop Culture, Theme Parks | Tagged: Epic Universe, Universal Orlando

Epic Universe Opens At Universal Orlando On May 22nd, 2025

The opening date has been set in Orlando for Universal's new theme park expansion, Epic Universe. The first tickets go on sale next week.

Explore themes from Harry Potter, Nintendo, How To Train Your Dragon, and Universal Monsters.

Ticket sales begin October 22, with various package options and dynamic pricing available online.

Annual passholders get exclusive ticket access on October 24, with exciting savings on packages.

Epic Universe, the massive multi-land park in Universal Studios in Orlando, has an opening date. May 22nd, 2025, will see new lands devoted to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Nintendo, How To Train Your Dragon, and the Dark Universe of Universal Monsters open to the public after many years of development. Tickets and travel packages for the new park will go on sale next week on October 22nd. Epic Universe joins Studios, Islands Of Adventure, and Volcano Bay to make a fourth gate and put pressure on the Walt Disney World Resort for locals and vacationers' money and time.

Epic Universe Is The One We Have Been Waiting For

"With the addition of this spectacular new theme park, our guests will embark on an unforgettable vacation experience with a week's worth of thrills that will be nothing short of epic!" Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Orlando Resort, said in a statement. "Our Universe will never be the same."

"Epic Universe represents a tremendous addition, almost doubling the size of Universal Orlando Resort," Universal Destinations and Experiences President and CEO Mark Woodbury said in a statement. "This gives us the opportunity to bring people to Universal Orlando for an entire week of the most incredible experiences they can imagine."

Guests will be able to choose from three-, four-, or five-day tickets, with only one of those days at Epic Universe and the rest at Universal Studios Florida or Universal Islands of Adventure. Universal Volcano Bay water park tickets can also be added. Three-day tickets will range from $352 to $521, depending on the dates. That works out to between $118 to $174 per park per day. Like many theme parks, Universal Orlando has dynamic pricing. Additional pricing details are available on Universal's website. Guests who bundle multi-day tickets with stays at one of Universal Orlando's 11 hotels will be able to save up to $200 as part of their vacation package. Then, on October 24th, Universal Orlando annual passholders will get to be the first to buy specially priced single-day Epic Universe tickets. Pricing will be revealed that same day. Each passholder will only be able to purchase one add-on ticket per date, with a limit of six tickets per purchase transaction to accommodate passholders with other passholders linked to their accounts.

This is exciting. Anytime a new park opens, it's a boon to all, and Universal is certainly swinging for the fences with this one. I personally am looking forward to Dark Universe, as I have wanted a Universal Monsters theme park my entire life. More info on all five lands in the new park, as well as the new hotels, can be found here.

