Will Wood's "White Noise" Resonates Harmonious – A Review

The musical stylings of avant-pop artist Will Wood have come an incredibly long way from his work with the Tapeworms. Only a couple of years ago, he released his first solo album, The Normal Album, alongside a making-of documentary called What Did I Do?. It's actually hard to believe that this was during the first summer of the COVID-19 pandemic – but then, it's hard to believe that it was only two years ago in equal measure. But we digress. We have been treated to another solo album by the artist. It's called In case I make it, and it is a doozy on your emotions. We have so far gotten glimpses of quite a few singles from the album, and today we will be reviewing "White Noise," Will's latest music video for the track of the same name.

This video is quite simplistic in design but speaks volumes in its execution. We begin with a monochromatic, silent perspective of static while Will himself casually saunters into the frame, ukelele in hand. He begins to play soon after the song itself begins. There is no singing except in the song itself. This may be rather difficult to express – in actuality, Will is pantomiming his act, but the song is actually playing – but it ought to make more sense when you watch it. It is here where we would like to showcase the second verse of the song:

They fill the halls with tunes you can't get into your head

Four four and Dorian, wrote 'em for ignoring 'em yeah

It sorta sounds like a retro top 40 but wrong

You're not meant to sing along

It isn't that kind of song

It's white noise

This is likely to be a nod to his own songs. Soon we are given images of special events such as birthdays, a proposal, New Year's Eve, and the like, all showing – and thus perhaps signifying – nothing.

At the very least, this is perhaps the crux of this song's point. The music video speaks volumes by giving us scenes devoid of meaning; much like life, the universe, and perhaps even everything, the shots show no meaning – they're here for us to ascribe meaning to.

Visually, the video proceeds to see Will plucking away at a half-existent ukelele, tickling the ivories of a completely shut grand piano, and continuing to stay shut-mouth and mum. At the same time, the song is implied to be sung.

Perhaps one of the grandest gestures Will presents us with is when he approaches the mic with a completely shaven head. This feels as if it plays into the point that has been established above, although it's something Will seems to do fairly often (see the music video for Will Wood and the Tapeworms' song "Dr. Sunshine Is Dead," or even our interview with Will regarding What Did I Do? to see other instances of this). While it is a jarring act, it is, ultimately, no big deal unless we make it such. The first time we see actual singing in this video is through Will-without-his-hair, and all the while, unshorn-Will has become the backup instrumentalist(s) to himself.

When all is said and done, we have seen Will and a choir all enjoying themselves through a track that must have made them all very happy in the process. We have also seen such events as a holiday, someone receiving a very large check worth exactly $0.00, and more. We end with a very calming final verse:

You fill your head with thoughts you find you can't even feel

Try to make room in your skull but it's full of them

All of the things that you think and think about thinking

I know it's hard

But they're not who you are

They're white noise

The truth be told, the new music of Will Wood is a stark departure from his older work, even The Normal Album. If you haven't yet checked out Will's works from toe-to-tip, we would like to extend that invitation to you. It can be quite experimental, sometimes even jarring, but in the end, it tells a lovely story – a listener with an open enough mind experiencing new music, at the very least, and ideally coming back for more. And at the end of it, a song that plays off as far more than just simple static in the airspace.