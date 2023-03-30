WonderCon 2023 Day 3: 76 Incredible Images of Cosplay Greatness We're wrapping up our look at three days' worth of cosplayers & their cosplay greatness from this past weekend's WonderCon 2023.

WonderCon 2023 cosplay came to a triumphant end this past Sunday as the sun sets on this year's convention. Some might say that the best was saved for last as most of the Masquerade, WonderCon's annual cosplay contest, contestants and cosplayers just looking to show off strutted their stuff at the convention center. Comic books, movies, television, and gaming characters brought to magnificent life by fans and artists flooded the area. Located at the Anaheim Convention Center, just across the street from Disneyland, geeks and pop-culture enthusiasts swarmed back to WonderCon 2023 to show off their best and most creative cosplays to the masses. Foam, metal, fabric, feathers, stitching, plastic, cardboard, and hot glue all come together to form some of the most detailed and innovative homages to some of comics and pop culture's biggest names. Below are some examples of the third day of WonderCon 2023 cosplayers and the ingenuity that was on display. The talented artists represented Thomas and Martha Wayne, The Addams Family, the Question, The Penguin, Hollywood Hulk Hogan, and Geoffrey the Giraffe, just to name a few.

Do you see yourself in the WonderCon 2023 Cosplay gallery? Let us know in the comments below. (Photos: Jimmy Leszczynski)

WonderCon has its roots in the San Fransico Bay area. The convention originated in 1987 in Oakland, relocated to San Fransico, and moved to Anaheim in 2012, where it continued to grow. After spending 2016 in Los Angeles, WonderCon returned to Anaheim in 2017.

WonderCon has a reputation as a fun and friendly convention and is one of the best comic conventions on the west coast, Like its sister shows Comic-Con in San Diego, WonderCon features movies and television sneak Peeks, Comics, an expansive exhibit hall, and an on-stage costume competition known as the Masquerade. This year some of the presentations include NBC Universal, Warner Bros Discovery, Toei Doga Entertainment, Fox, Funko, BANDI NAMCO, AMC Networks, and Paramount +.

Among the WonderCon 2023 special guests are award-winning writers and artists from the world of popular arts, including Tom King, Mingjue Helen Chen, Jenny Frison, Mark Evainer, and James Rollins, just to name a few.

WonderCon is produced and operated by San Diego Comic Convention, which also organizes Comic-Con, the largest comic book and popular arts convention in the world, according to Guinness World Records.