Pokémon TCG: 1st Edition Base Set Charizard On Auction At Heritage

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare 8.5-grade 1st Edition Base Set copy of Charizard from the Pokémon Trading Card Game up for auction! This particular card is the Holy Grail of all Pokémon TCG cards and a centerpiece item for the discerning Pokémon fan if ever there was one. Prospective bidders for this beautiful Pokémon card will only have until Tuesday, March 8th, to place a bid on it.

Whether you grew up with the Pokémon franchise from its very genesis or you are a relatively new trainer, chances are high that you know about this card. Playground wars were fought over it. Pokémon battles were waged for such cards. All manner of trades have been conducted with this card as the very center of the action. Worth the hype or not, Charizard is a major collectible trading card for the Pokémon TCG, all the way up there with Magic: The Gathering's Black Lotus and Yu-Gi-Oh!'s Blue-Eyes White Dragon in the upper echelons of TCG collectible glory. Furthermore, according to this card's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website:

Pokémon Charizard #4 1st Edition Base Set CGC Trading Card Game 8.5 (The Pokémon Company, 1999) Rare, Holo. This card is so hot right now that you can feel the heat coming off Charizard's flamethrower attack. Charizard is arguably one of the most popular Pokemon of the series — c'mon, who doesn't like a fire breathing dragon! Charizard is the final evolved form of Charmander, and if you watched the Indigo series you might recall the kind and innocent Charmander, but as soon as he evolved into Charmeleon was a defiant Pokémon that adamantly ignored Ash's commands, and when he evolved into Charizard things only got worse. CGC graded this card and awarded the following subgrades: Centering(9), Surface(9), Corners(8.5), Edges(8). The artwork is by Mitsuhiro Arita.

If you wish to place a bid on this magnificent copy of Charizard from the Pokémon TCG, please kindly take note that you will only have up until Tuesday, March 8th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!