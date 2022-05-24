Pokémon TCG: Zap! Theme Deck Auctioning Over At Heritage Auctions

Heritage Auctions, an auction house based in Dallas, Texas, that deals mainly in auction lots and listings primarily pertaining to comics, video games, trading cards, and other items of a similarly collectible nature, has put a rare, sealed copy of the Zap! theme deck, released with the Base Set of the Pokémon Trading Card Game, up for auction! This hard-to-find theme deck from the Pokémon TCG features Electric-type and Psychic-type creatures and even has holofoil copy of Mewtwo (presumably in an untouched Mint condition)! Prospective bidders will only have up until Tuesday, April 24th, to place a bid on this shockingly cool theme deck.

Zap! is one of those decks that, alongside Brushfire,Blackout, and Overgrowth, make up the gamut of the Pokémon TCG's Base Set theme decks. They also are a major source of a lot of childhood nostalgia for the original Pokéfans, those who started out playing the games on the Game Boy and Game Boy Color. Creatures like Mewtwo and Pikachu are a big deal for those players looking to reminisce about the good old days of 1998 and 1999, so this deck is the perfect acquisition for those players, naturally. Furthermore, according to the item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions:

Is your dream to be the very best there ever was, but you don't have a deck? If not, then here's the lot for you! A sealed Zap! Theme Deck. This deck comes with a combination of psychic and lightning-type Pokémon that are sure to Zap! your competition away. The deck includes 60 cards, 1 Pokémon coin, 10 damage counters, and 1 rule book everything you need to start on your journey! Each of these decks guaranteed to have a base set holographic card inside.

If you wish to place a bid on this formidable Pokémon TCG theme deck, you only have until Tuesday, April 24th, to do so. You can find this item's auction listing on Heritage Auctions' website by clicking here. Good luck!