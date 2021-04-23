100,000 Disloyal AEW Fans Tuned Out of AEW Dynamite This Week?

The Chadster needed a win this week, and while there were some bright spots for AEW Dynamite, there were enough negatives to make this count. Dynamite once again took the number two spot on Cable this week, coming in behind MTV's The Challenge on Showbuzz Daily's charts. But compared to last week, numbers were down. Let's see what The Chadster said about Dynamite's ratings last week, admittedly a dark time for The Chadster:

Sorry. The Chadster knows it's not professional to get all up in his feelings when he's trying to wrestling journalism, but it just makes The Chadster SO MAD. 1.219 million people. That's how many people tuned into AEW Dynamite this week. Why? For compelling storylines? Hot angles? Guest stars like Mike Tyson?! The Chadster swears, if Mike Tyson was here right now… no. The Chadster isn't going to give AEW the satisfaction. Especially not when they already had the satisfaction of taking second place on cable this week. With a .44 in the 18-49 demographic! Dang it, if it wasn't the first Raw after WrestleMania, Dynamite would be close to Raw's numbers!

Well, things haven't been much better for The Chadster this week. Raw's numbers are down. NXT's numbers were up, but thanks to cable news, NXT fell way down the charts. Smackdown last week wasn't great either. So when the Dynamite ratings came in yesterday and The Chadster saw that Dynamite once again broke a million, it was about all The Chadster could take. The Chadster tried to kick his dog, missed, kicked the wall, and injured his foot instead. Then, shouting "dang" the whole way, The Chadster hopped on one leg to the garage where The Chadster promptly chugged a twelve-pack of White Claw seltzer and then passed out in the back seat of his Mazda Miata.

But when The Chadster woke up this morning, he got to thinking. Sure, Dynamite is still doing way better than NXT, but things aren't that great. They dropped a hundred thousand viewers, down to 1.104 million viewers and a .37 in 18-49, from the 1.219 million and .44 last week. That's a major drop, and The Chadster can find the bright side there. After all, even if Raw continues to drop 100,000 viewers each week, as long as Dynamite does too, that means Dynamite will never catch up. So all is well now at The Chadster's house, though The Chadster is going to have to keep this ice pack on his foot for the rest of the weekend.

