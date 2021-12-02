AEW Dynamite: Cody Rhodes Put Through Flaming Table w/ Bad Sunburn

Tony Khan has spent the past two years personally targeting The Chadster in an attempt to render The Chadster sexually impotent as punishment for The Chadster's loyalty to his beloved WWE. But now, Tony Khan is starting to target his own employees with the same kind of behavior. This week on AEW Dynamite, Tony Khan booked Cody Rhodes to go through a flaming table in the finish of his match with Andrade El Ídolo… while Cody was suffering from a severe case of sunburn!

It's not totally clear how Cody managed to get such bad sunburn on his back in December, but it was clear right from the beginning of the match how badly the sunburn was peeling. Taz even noticed it and mentioned something about it, though Excalibur, trying to cover up for his boss, said that the peeling was the result of Cody being hit with a garbage can. Nice try, Excalibur… but The Chadster is onto you.

Don't get The Chadster wrong. The Chadster has no love for Cody Rhodes, who, as an executive vice president for AEW, has contributed to the total ruination of The Chadster's life. But The Chadster is still capable of empathizing with Cody, especially knowing exactly how it feels to be treated this way by Tony Khan. Hang in there, buddy. Just wait out your contract and maybe Vince McMahon will hire you back… but only if you stop taking these extremely unfair shots at Triple H.

Auughh man! So unfair! Watch highlights from the match below.

