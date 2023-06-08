Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: aew, AEW Dynamite, recaps, wrestling

AEW Dynamite: Sting and Darby Allin Rescue Orange Cassidy Again

Discover how wrestling legend Sting's latest AEW Dynamite appearance is a slap in WWE's face! 😠 How disrespectful!✋ Find out more!👇

Hey there readers, The Chadster is back with another unbiased report, and what do you know? It's once again about AEW! Last night on AEW Dynamite, a moment occurred that has The Chadster feeling downright cheesed off. 😞 Wrestling legend Sting and Darby Allin came to the aid of Orange Cassidy during his match with Mogul Embassy's Swerve Strickland. The Chadster can hardly believe it! Can Tony Khan just stop being so disrespectful to WWE for once? 😩

The match kicked off with Orange Cassidy, the AEW International Champion, taking on the vicious Swerve Strickland of Mogul Embassy. The two combatants clashed in an intense back and forth battle, with Orange Cassidy managing to withstand each strike from his opponent. Tony Schiavone and Excalibur added commentary, reminding fans of Cassidy's 23-match singles winning streak and his various injuries. However, Swerve Strickland was relentless, attempting multiple dangerous moves in an effort to claim victory.

Even though Orange Cassidy was able to pull off some incredible moves outside the ring and successfully dodge Swerve Strickland's attacks, he couldn't escape the struggle unscathed. As the match continued, the Mogul Embassy ran into the ring and attacked the beaten-down Orange Cassidy. Enter Sting and Darby Allin to the rescue. The arena went dark and the next thing we know, Sting and Darby Allin appeared in the ring, causing the Mogul Embassy to retreat.

Auughh man! So unfair! 😠 Let's break down why this is just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. First off, Sting is a wrestling legend who supposedly retired in WWE, but now he's a huge star for AEW, giving the rub to young talent and being treated with respect. The Chadster thinks this is a slap in the face to Triple H and his victory over Sting at WrestleMania 31. Sting has literally stabbed Vince McMahon right in the back. 😤

But, it isn't just this incident that has The Chadster cheesed off, last night The Chadster had this terrible nightmare 😰 about Tony Khan. In the dream, The Chadster was at the gym working out when Tony Khan showed up and challenged The Chadster to a push-up contest. Naturally, The Chadster accepted, thinking it would be easy to defeat the scrawny Tony Khan. However, Khan then revealed he wouldn't be the one competing; it would be The Icon Sting! 😳 Sting proceeded to beat The Chadster in the contest, which was just so embarrassing, while Vince McMahon, Keighleyanne, and that guy Gary laughed 😂 at The Chadster for losing to an old man. Please, Tony Khan, leave The Chadster's dreams alone and stop being so obsessed! 😫

In conclusion, AEW just keeps finding new ways to disrespect WWE and further cheese off The Chadster. All of these wrestling legends need to be put on notice: stop disrespecting WWE by joining AEW! And yes, that goes for Arn Anderson too. Tony Khan and AEW clearly don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. Now if you'll excuse The Chadster, it's time to go for a ride in The Chadster's Mazda Miata to clear The Chadster's head and rock out to some Smashmouth. 🚗💨

