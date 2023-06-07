Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: american gods, bctv daily dispatch, black mirror, fear the walking dead, gotham knights, The Flash, The Lincoln Lawyer, The Rookie, wednesday

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Kings of Leon with "Sex on Fire," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? The CW's The Flash, STARZ's American Gods, FXX's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, USA Network's WWE Raw/NXT, HBO's Perry Mason, FX's Justified, ABC's The Rookie, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, The CW's Gotham Knights, Netflix's Wednesday, Vice TV's Dark Side of the Ring, Netflix's The Lincoln Lawyer, Netflix's Black Mirror, Amazon's The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, Netflix's Glamorous, Disney+'s The Mandalorian & more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, June 7, 2023:

The Flash: Katee Sackhoff on Amunet Black Not Returning for Final Run

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia S16 Teaser Hits All the Right Notes

WWE NXT Preview: Women's Battle Royal Set to Crown #1 Contender

Perry Mason: HBO Cancels Matthew Rhys-Starring Series After 2 Seasons

Justified: Raylan's "Where's Waldo?" Case Becomes a Family Affair

WWE Raw: Cody Rhodes' Daddy Issues and Seth Rollins' Title Defense

The Rookie Season 6 Filming Could Be Impacted by 2 Strikes Now

No, Fear the Walking Dead Did Not Just Cure the Walker Outbreak

Gotham Knights Key Art Poster Teases Harvey Dent's Two-Face Descent

Dark Side of the Ring Season 4 Preview: How Magnum T.A. Got His Name

Wednesday Season 2 Sees Jenna Ortega Having More Creative Say

The Lincoln Lawyer Images Preview Emotional Season 2 for Mickey Haller

American Gods: Orlando Jones Discusses Firing, S02 Table Read Incident

Black Mirror Creator Charlie Brooker: ChatGPT-Written Ep Was "S***"

The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart: Sigourney Weaver-Starrer Gets Trailer

Glamorous: Netflix Drops Trailer for Miss Benny, Kim Cattrall Series

The Mandalorian Star Katee Sackhoff Shares Bo-Din Intimate Outtake

