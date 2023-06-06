Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: bctv daily dispatch, black mirror, community, desantis, my adventures with superman, SAG-AFTRA, showtime, spotify, star trek, star wars

Star Trek, SAG-AFTRA, Community, DeSantis & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

In today's BCTV Daily Dispatch: SAG-AFTRA, Fear TWD, Always Sunny, Community, Black Mirror, DeSantis/Showtime, Star Trek, Star Wars, and more!

With today's "Long-Distance Dedication" bringing us Better Than Ezra with "I Do," welcome back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? SAG-AFTRA, AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, The Always Sunny Podcast, USA Network's WWE Monday Night Raw, Disney+'s What If…?, Peacock's Community: The Movie, Citytv's Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent, Netflix's Black Mirror, Ron DeSantis/Showtime's Vice, Paramount+'s "Star Trek" Universe, BBC's Doctor Who, Adult Swim's My Adventures with Superman, The CW's Nancy Drew, Sundance TV's Totally Completely Fine, Spotify, Netflix's Black Knight, Max's Peacemaker, Mark Hamill/"Star Wars," and more!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Tuesday, June 6, 2023:

SAG-AFTRA Members Authorize Strike with Nearly 98% "Yes" Vote

Fear the Walking Dead S08: Isha Blaaker Set for Key Recurring Role

The Always Sunny Podcast Gang Remembers "Rowdy" Roddy Piper (VIDEO)

WWE Raw Preview: World Heavyweight Championship Defended

What If…?: Marvel Whips Out Its Watcher to Push Apple's New Hardware

Community: Joel McHale Offers Movie Script, Director & Cast Update

WWE Finally Offers Alternative to WWE Raw's Obnoxious Commentary

Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent Gets Spinoff Green Light

Fear the Walking Dead S08E05 Images: Morgan Has PADRE In His Sights

Black Mirror: Netflix Releases Impressive Season 6 Episode Posters

DeSantis/Showtime: VICE S04E04 Reportedly Included Press Conf Footage

Paramount+ Releases Ambient Sound Video Of Star Trek Warp Core

Doctor Who: James Goss-Penned Doom's Day "HOUR ONE" Released

My Adventures with Superman Lands in July; Adult Swim Releases Trailer

Nancy Drew Season 4 E04 Overview: Hollywood Horror Hits Horseshoe Bay

Totally Completely Fine Abandons Its Own High-Concept Premise

Spotify Cuts 200 More Jobs (Joe Rogan Not Included); Podcast Changes

Black Knight: Korean Actioner Proves Allegory for Reunification

Peacemaker Has A Helmet Beyond Anything James Gunn Conceived

Star Trek: Picard Composers Discuss How Season 3 Honored Franchise

Mark Hamill on Retiring Star Wars Role: "They Don't Need Luke Anymore"

