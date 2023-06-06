Posted in: Netflix, Preview, Trailer, TV | Tagged: gender non-conforming, glamorous, kim cattrall, lgbt, LGBTQ, lgbtqia, miss benny, netflix, pride month, queer, series, trailer

Glamorous: Netflix Drops Trailer for Miss Benny, Kim Cattrall Series

Set to premiere for Pride Month (on June 22), Netflix dropped the official trailer for Miss Benny & Kim Cattrall-starring series Glamorous.

Closing out Pride Month on June 22nd, Glamorous premieres on Netflix. The soapy workplace drama series stars Miss Benny (they/them) playing a character named Marco Mejia, a young gender-nonconforming queer man whose life seems to be stuck in place. Well, that is until he meets esteemed beauty mogul — and one of his biggest idols — Madolyn Addison (played by legendary actor Kim Cattrall, she/her) while working his day job behind the makeup counter. Looking to shake up her prestigious business, Madolyn hires Marco and gives him a seat at the table. This new job is his first chance to figure out what he wants out of life, who he actually is, and what it really means for him to be queer.

Miss Benny (they/them) plays lead Marco, with Cattrall (she/her) as the supermodel turned CEO boss Madolyn. Zane Phillips (he/him) is Chad, Madolyn's son, and director of sales, while Jade Payton (she/her) is Venetia, Madolyn's first assistant and a mentor of sorts to Marco. Michael Hsu Rosen (he/him) plays graphic designer Ben, who catches Marco's eye; Ayesha Harris (she/her) is Britt, another graphic designer at the company with office-related romantic aims; and Graham Parkhurst (he/him) plays confident jock, Parker.

Guest stars include Aldrin Bundoc (he/him), Brock Ciarlelli (he/him), Charlene Incarnate (she/her), Chiquitita (she/her), Diana Maria Riva (she/her), Joel Kim Booster (he/him), Lisa Gilroy (she/her), Mark Deklin (he/him), Matt Rogers (he/him), Monét X Change (she/her), Nicole Power (she/her), Priyanka (she/her), Ricardo Chavira (he/him) and Serena Tea (she/her). Glamorous, which was created and executive produced by Jordon Nardino, is executive produced by Damon Wayans Jr. and Kameron Tarlow of Two Shakes Entertainment and produced by CBS Television Studios for Netflix. Looking at the poster, I think I'd look at Cattrall with the same level of admiration and a tiny bit of fear-induced respect.

