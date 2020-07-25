Bar Fight, Women's Feud Over Lipstick Earn WWE Smackdown Ratings Win

It looks like WWE has figured out a winning ratings formula as WWE Smackdown topped the night in the key 18-49 demo according to Showbuzz Daily's overnight ratings. Additionally, viewership was up from last week, provided the ratings hold steady. Reruns of Magnum P.I. and Shark Tank simply didn't have a chance when going up against the fate of Jeff Hardy's sobriety in the ratings.

WWE Smackdown Just Keeps Winning

Smackdown had an average of 1.971 million viewers across its two hours, with the first hour drawing 1.985 million viewers and the second drawing 1.956 million. That shows a lot of people stuck around to see the main event of Jeff Hardy vs. Sheamus in a bar fight. In the 18-49 demographic, Smackdown had an average of .5 with both hours scoring that same number. Last week's episode of Smackdown also scored a .5 in the demo, but had slightly less viewers at 1.912 million.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

WWE Smackdown last night really had it all. An Irishman challenging a recovering drug addict in a bar fight that ended with supernatural possession. A pair of women feuding over lipstick with the winner engaging in a dance-off. A thicc luchadore earning an Intercontentinental championship opportunity. A setup for next week to watch a Women's Championship match we just saw at the PPV last weekend. And of course, a promo by The Ratings King of Friday Nights, Baron Corbin. Who could ask for anything more? Certainly not I. The Chadster hasn't been this entertained since the last episode of Smackdown. Or the episode before that. Or the episode before that. Or the one before that. How is it that WWE's shows are always better than the last?!