Batwoman Season 2 Overview Offers Details, Begins Connecting the Dots

With Javicia Leslie's Ryan Wilder ready to step up as Gotham's newest protector when The CW's Batwoman premieres on Sunday, January 17, viewers have had teasers, trailers, and preview images that add layers to the mystery found in the season opener's title, "What Happened to Kate Kane?". We've seen what Wilder's life looks like from inside of her van/home, and Alice (Rachel Skarsten) staring down the end of a barrel and not looking too confident that she's walking away from this one. Tommy Elliot aka Hush (Gabriel Mann, and now Warren Christie) is rocking his new "Bruce Wayne" look to full effect, with Mary (Nicole Kang) and Luke (Camrus Johnson) looking genuinely concerned (and with good reason). We saw Sophie (Meagan Tandy) reading some heartbreaking news, while it appears Jacob (Dougray Scott) has a change of heart when it comes to Batwoman.

At least that's what we thought. But then The CW also released an extensive season overview that has us questioning some of the things we've seen. Here's a look back at the trailer for the second season of Batwoman, along with the overview and preview images from the "Arrowverse" series:

In season two of BATWOMAN, when Ryan Wilder (Javicia Leslie) first discovers Kate Kane's Batsuit, she has no idea how drastically her life is about to change. A sassy, smart lesbian with a difficult past, Ryan sees the suit as her chance to finally be powerful and no longer a victim as she survives in the tough streets of the city.

While Ryan goes rogue in the shadows, Gotham grapples with their missing hero, believing Batwoman has fled the city after a public stand-off with Commander Jacob Kane (Dougray Scott) and the Crows. But Kate Kane's disappearance hits hardest at home where Jacob, Sophie (Meagan Tandy), Luke (Camrus Johnson), Mary (Nicole Kang) and even Alice (Rachel Skarsten) each struggle with the devastating news in their own way. Meanwhile, the False Face Society tightens its grip on Gotham, distributing a perilous new drug known as Snakebite, "Bruce Wayne" (Warren Christie) finds his way home to wreak havoc, Safiyah (Shivaani Ghai) surfaces with plans for revenge, and a new set of villains descends on the city.

It's not long before Ryan realizes how much the symbol on the suit means to Gotham, launching her on a personal journey that takes her from fledgling substitute to confident caped crusader, from living in her van with her plant to chasing villains in the Batmobile. Ryan Wilder becomes a very different Batwoman than Kate Kane – her own Batwoman – but with the same understanding of what it means to be a hero.

Based on the characters from DC, Batwoman is from Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with executive producers Greg Berlanti (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl), Caroline Dries (The Vampire Diaries, Smallville), Geoff Johns (Arrow, The Flash, Titans), Chad Fiveash (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham), James Patrick Stoteraux (The Vampire Diaries, Gotham) and Sarah Schechter (Arrow, The Flash, Supergirl). Shivani Ghai (Dominion, The Catch), Leah Gibson (Jessica Jones), Nathan Owens (Devious Maids), and Alex Morf (Gotham) join the second season's cast.