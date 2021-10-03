BCTV Daily Dispatch 03 Oct 21: Daredevil Return? GotG Holiday Reveal?

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Sunday, October 3, 2021:

GotG Holiday Special Intros "One of the Greatest MCU Characters" Ever

Et Tu, FXX? It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Deserves Late-Night Love

Ted Lasso's Trent Crimm (Independent) Is The Worst Journalist On TV

Daredevil: Cox's Matt Murdock & D'Onofrio's Kingpin Return Rumors Grow

Doctor Who: BBC Celebrates Rose Tyler & Her Greatest Moments

Archer S12 Finale Preview: The One Thing That Can Save Sterling? Chaos

American Horror Story: Jessica Lange Roles Fan-Ranked; Pepper's Story

Bill Goldberg, WWE Draft Night 2 Set for WWE Raw Next Week

Big Sky S02E02 Preview: Guess Who's Back? Back Again? Well, Kinda

Full Card, Start Time, and How to Watch AEW Dynamite Anniversary

The Rookie Season 4 E02 "Five Minutes" Preview: A Heist Tip Revealed?

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: Megan Ganz Post Speaks for All Fans

State of the Raw and Smackdown Rosters After the WWE Draft Night 1

My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission Shares Trailer & Ticket Info

And here's a look at our reviews- Disney Plus' What If…?, FOX's WWE SmackDown & TNT's AEW Rampage:

What If…? Episode 8 in the Multiverse of Boredom: Review

WWE SmackDown Review 10/1/2021: The WWE Draft Night 1

Everything The Chadster Hated About AEW Rampage 10/1/2021

