BCTV Daily Dispatch 15 August 21: Archer Abides, Titans Drama & More

Did I get this straight? Do you want me here? As I struggle through each and every year. And all these demons, they keep me up all night. They keep me up all night. They keep me up… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Blink 182 (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours. Our Sunday newbies include a possible 13th season for Archer, finger-pointing in New Zealand starting over The Lord of the Rings loss, Moon Knight star Ethan Hawke talks character influence, The Boys EP Eric Kripke reveals how Jensen Ackles and Soldier Boy happened, Christopher Meloni & his "mom" make another return, and Titans Season 3 star Vincent Kartheiser is in the spotlight for being under investigation. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Sunday, August 15, 2021:

10. Archer: FX "Optimistic" for Season 13; Discuss Loss of Jessica Walter

9. Lord of the Rings: NZ Finger-Pointing Starts Over Season 2 Move to UK

8. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia: The Gang Doesn't Need the Olympics

7. Moon Knight: Ethan Hawke on His Character's Look, Marvel Studios Vibe

6. The Boys: Eric Kripke on How Jensen Ackles/Soldier Boy Happened & More

5. Harley Quinn Goes "What If…?" Vibe with Batman/Catwoman Sex Life

4. Law & Order: Christopher Meloni & "Mom" Check In on Mariska Hargitay

3. Law & Order: Mariska Hargitay Hits Meloni with Her Own SVU/OC Surprise

2. Titans Star Vincent Kartheiser Investigated for On-Set Conduct: Report

1. Greg Berlanti & "Green" Arrow Convinced Stephen Amell to Return

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order- Daryl sets Negan straight on AMC's The Walking Dead, Archer preps for its 12th season, Brooklyn Nine-Nine disappoints, Arnold Schwarzenegger doubles down, and The Mandalorian has some "big news" coming Sunday?

The Walking Dead Season 11 Teaser: Daryl Doesn't Want Negan's Advice

Archer Season 12 Teaser: Sterling Has Serious Trust Issues (He Should)

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 E01 Review: Too Many Awkward Conversations

Arnold Schwarzenegger Has No Regrets Over Anti-Maskers Comments

The Mandalorian: "Big News" This Weekend? Bryce Dallas Howard Likes

