BCTV Daily Dispatch 24 May 2021: Gina Carano-no-no; #SaveProdigalSon

Welcome to the first edition of the BCTV Daily Dispatch, where we look back on what is catching everyone's attention on the television, cable, and streaming side of things in the past 24 hours (a good sign of support from Prodigal Son fans out there). And just in case you might've missed some articles over the past day or so, we've hand-curated a few posts that are also worth your time. From there, we take a deep dive into TV history to see what's going on- and then we wrap things up with a "Random Thought" that should make Friday the 13th: The Series fans smile (along with a chance to sign up for our newsletter).

To kick things off, here's a look at what's been on readers' radars over the past 24 hours- ranging from Princess Diana, Jack Quaid, and Saturday Night Live to Kim's Convenience, Gina Carano, #SaveProdigalSon and more:

10. BBC Cuts Ian Hislop's Diana Criticism From Have I Got News For You

9. My Adventures with Superman: Jack Quaid Humbly Rocks The "S" Shield

8. Saturday Night Live Season 46: Che & Jost Swap, SNL Reflects & More

7. Dark Side of the Ring Season 3 Releases "Becoming Warrior" Trailer

6. Trese: Netflix Shares Trailer, Preview Images for Horror/Crime Anime

5. Motherland: Fort Salem Season 2 Previews: Now, The Witch Hunt Begins

4. Ian Hislop Talks Princess Diana In Tonight's Have I Got News For You

3. Kim's Convenience: Simu Liu Considers Show's Cancellation "A Betrayal"

2. Star Wars: Rangers of the New Republic Gina Carano Collateral Damage?

1. Prodigal Son: Tom Payne Posts on Series End; #SaveProdigalSon Campaign

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- ranging from Michael Che and Dave Bautista to our Adventure Time: Distant Lands and My Hero Academia reviews, a third Rick and Morty trailer, and Debbie Gibson talking Lucifer star Tom Ellis:

Saturday Night Live: Michael Che On Why SNL Thor Sketch Didn't Happen

Dave Bautista Wants to Know Who is Voting for "Slimy Cuck" Ted Cruz

Adventure Time: DL Together Again Review: Jake & Finn Welcome Return

Lucifer Season 5: Debbie Gibson Teases "Surreal" Musical Ep Experience

My Hero Academia Season 5 Episode 9 "Early Bird" Review: Bakugo Shines

Rick and Morty Deus Ex Machina This S**t in New Season 5 Trailer

TODAY IN TELEVISION: Some seriously righteous birthday wishes to actor John C. Reilly, with an impressive television line-up that includes Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Check It Out! with Dr. Steve Brule, the recent Moonbase 8, and HBO's upcoming Untitled Los Angeles Lakers project. Serious birthday vibes also go out to writer and producer Greg Berlanti, who you know from Dawson's Creek, Riverdale, You, this little thing called The CW's "Arrowverse," Titans, and the upcoming Green Lantern and DC's Strange Adventures series for HBO Max (to name just a few).

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Library | Check It Out! With Dr. Steve Brule | adult swim (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sgf-idQIlR4)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: DC's Legends of Tomorrow | Season 6 Trailer | The CW (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w_CPkU05jmc)

RANDOM THOUGHT: Has anyone attempted a reboot, remake, or (hopefully) sequel series of the amazing 1987-1990 syndicated Friday the 13th: The Series? C'mon, even Adult Swim's Rick and Morty name-dropped it in "Something Ricked This Way Comes"…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Friday The 13th: The Series Season 1 Episode 25 Promo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkUeduiRI7M)

And since you're here…

BCTV Daily Dispatch: For a look at what's going on across the television and streaming landscape, sign up for Bleeding Cool's daily email round-up of the news you need to know here.