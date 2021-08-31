BCTV Daily Dispatch 31 August 21: Walking Dead "Hunted" & WWE Hounded

Into the flood again. Same old trip it was back then. So I made a big mistake. Try to see it once my way. Am I wrong? Have I run too far to get home? Have I gone? Left you here alone… with the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With waves of love & respect to Alice in Chains (check out the video at the end of the post), welcome back to your daily dose of the best things happening across the television landscape as we take a look at what's been hitting your radar in the past 24 hours- with even more WWE and Cowboy Bebop at the top. Your Tuesday newbies include Dave Bautista feeling Heels star CM Punk's pain, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia's "Birds of War" return, Impeachment: American Crime Story questions "the truth", Buffy the Vampire Slayer gets a trilogy of prequel novels, and The Walking Dead drops a "Hunted" preview. From there, we wrap up with "5 More Things"- articles that almost made the cut but are still worth the time.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's Top 10/24 for Tuesday, August 31, 2021:

10. Heels: Dave Bautista Knows CM Punk's Pain; Can Ace Win The Fans Back?

9. It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 15: "Birds of War" Returns?

8. Impeachment: American Crime Story Preview: Nothing But "The Truth"?

7. Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Episode 5 Review: Great Doug-Jake Sendoff

6. Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Spike/Drusilla Kick Off YA Prequel Novels

5. The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 3 Preview: From Hunters to "Hunted"

4. Rick and Morty "Schwiftiest" Vid Has Us Concerned; Our S06 Prediction

3. Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem Trailer: Gloriously Campy & More!

2. Cowboy Bebop: Daniella Pineda, Lucifer Star Take On Faye Gatekeepers

1. WWE Is Reportedly In The Dog House With Both Of Its TV Networks

Now here's a look at the five articles that nearly made the cut, in no particular order: CSI: Vegas drops an official trailer, we look at Ed Asner's impact on Cobra Kai, American Horror Story: Double Feature drops a preview, The Walking Dead drops a helluva lot of preview images for "Hunted", and John Cho talks Cowboy Bebop:

CSI: Vegas Official Trailer: Follow the Evidence & Find the Truth

Cobra Kai & Ed Asner: How The TV Legend Helped Elevate Netflix Series

American Horror Story: Double Feature Episode 3: Alma Has A "Thirst"

The Walking Dead S11E03 "Hunted" Gets Huge Preview Images Release

Cowboy Bebop: John Cho Talks Injury, Age Concerns, Yoko Kanno & More

