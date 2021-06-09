BCTV Daily Dispatch 9 June 2021: Loki, Kim's Convenience & Cobra Kai

So far away… doesn't anybody stay in one place anymore? It would be so fine to see your face at our door. Doesn't help to know you're… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With all of the love and respect due to the great Carole King, welcome back to our daily rewind of what's been going down across the television, cable, and streaming side of the pop culture landscape over the past 24 hours. Looking at the list this time around, we have our first round of Loki reviews, the Kim's Convenience controversy continuing, and Cobra Kai star Ralph Macchio revisiting his decision to return to the franchise.

Following that, we have the "BCTV Rewind" with a selection of curated articles more than worth your time that you may have missed the first time around. Then we have the return of "Random TV History Stuff" where we honor the "Master of the Walk-n-Talk." Finally, we have another dose of "BCTV Weird" with a look at the days when Fred and Barney enjoyed a beer and a cigarette during their down-times.

Now here's a look at today's BCTV's 10/24 Rundown:

10. Psych 3 Star James Roday Rodriguez Is More Than Ready to Twist This

9. Doctor Who Series 13 Rumours That Probably Aren't True (But Could Be?)

8. Kim's Convenience: Jean Yoon Defends Simu Liu, Cites Racist Storylines

7. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale: A Familiar Voice Offers Hope?

6. Neil Gaiman: Series "More Sandman Than I Could Ever Have Hoped For"

5. Loki E01 & E02 Review: Lots of Set Up Yields Excellent 2nd Episode

4. Cobra Kai: Ralph Macchio Revisits What Inspired Daniel LaRusso Return

3. WWE Is Currently Testing A New Ring They Might Use Soon

2. Titans DoP Shares Season 3 Snaps of Nightwing, Conner, Filming & More

1. Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Images Feel A Little Too Final

And here are a few more articles to add to your reading lists- including Apple TV+ releasing a summer line-up trailer, a "fun" day of Dexter, Rick and Morty guest voices, Cowboy Bebop gets musical, Locke & Key locks in the fall, The Umbrella Academy names episodes, The Sandman goes BTS, Batwing debuts, Stephen Amell approves, Night Court adds one more, and more:

Saved by the Bell: Mario Lopez Discusses His Return to the Franchise

Cobra Kai Season 4 Predictions: How Terry Silver Wreaks Serious Havoc

Foundation, Ted Lasso, See, & More: Apple TV+ Previews Summer 2021

Turner & Hooch: Disney+ Key Art Honors 1989 Original Film Poster

Dexter Writer/Producer Teases "Today Is Gonna Be Fun" Day of Filming

Rick and Morty Season 5: Olyphant, Ricci, Brie, & Sarandon Confirmed

The Umbrella Academy Season 3 Episode Titles Officially Released

Locke & Key Season 2 Set For October 2021; New Images Released

Cowboy Bebop Arrives This Fall; Yoko Kanno Composing Series Soundtrack

The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Takes Viewers BTS in Sneak Peek Video

WWE Raw: Drew McIntyre Whips It Out, Breaks a Table in Half

Y: The Last Man Showrunner Eliza Clark Shares Apocalyptic Preview

Batwoman: The CW Releases First Look at Camrus Johnson's Batwing

Titans Season 3: Joshua Orpin Shares His Conner "Superbod" Progress

Your Journey to Sweet Tooth Bloopers Begins When This Headline Ends

Night Court: Ana Villafañe Joins Melissa Rauch/John Larroquette Pilot

The Boys: Jensen Ackles' Soldier Boy Earns Amell's Arrowverse Approval

On this day in 1961, American screenwriter, playwright Aaron Sorkin (The Newsroom, The West Wing) was born- so in his honor, we present some loving appreciation for the "Master of the Walk-n-Talk" himself:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Sorkin Sketch – Late Night with Seth Meyers (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BzlQTeUzC4s)

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Walk-and-Talk Monologue (w/ Allison Janney & Bradley Whitford) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qPey6MWrLlA)

Here's a video that some of you know and one you might not. Though it ran from 1960-1966, The Flinstones is still beloved by generations of fans to this very day. Except folks sometimes forget that it wasn't a kids' show but a primetime sitcom during its run. And if you need further proof of just how "adult" the series was, take a look at Fred and Barney extolling the virtues of Winston Cigarettes in 1961. Yup. Don't believe us?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Flintstones Cigarette Commercial (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NAExoSozc2c)

And it looks like Fred and Barney enjoy having Busch Beer to go with their Winston Cigarettes, as you're about to see in the following Busch-produced employee-only promo short:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fred and Barney for Busch Beer (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fEZGaLlLfcY)

