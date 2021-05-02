Black Lightning Season 4 E10 Preview: The Pierces Have Some Problems

When The CW's Black Lightning returns Monday night, we're hoping things start to get better for the Pierces- and fast. Anissa (Nafessa Williams) aka Thunder has a new suit and new powers to adjust to, while Jefferson (Cress Williams) aka Black Lightning and Jennifer (Laura Kariuki) aka Lightning are dealing with some serious "power outage" issues at exactly the wrong time now that Tobias (Marvin Jones III) has put the next stage of his plan in motion. And then we have Lynn (Christine Adams), who finds herself in the kind of serious legal trouble that's going to take more than meta powers for her to get out of- as you're about to see in the following preview for "The Book of Reunification: Chapter One"- will it be Gambi (James Remar) to the rescue?

Black Lightning Season 4, Episode 10 "The Book of Reunification: Chapter One": CLOSE CALL – Black Lightning (Cress Williams) sends Gambi (James Remar) an SOS. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself in some serious trouble. Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III, Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Jamila Daniel and directed by Benny Boom.

