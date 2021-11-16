Bosch, Psych, Doctor Who, Flash, Halo: BCTV Daily Dispatch 16 Nov 21

We got the message/I heard it on the airwaves/The politicians/Are now DJs/The broadcast was spreading/Station to station/Like an infection/Across the nation/Though you know you can't stop it/When they start to play/You're gonna get out the way/The politics of dancing/The politics of, ooh, feeling good/ The politics of moving, aha/If this message is… the BCTV Daily Dispatch! With much love & respect to Re-Flex for "The Politics of Dancing" (video at the end of the post), welcome back to Bleeding Cool TV's "big tent" look at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Our line-up of news & opinion topics for today includes Dwayne Johnson aka "The Rock" peeing in bottles, IMDb TV's Bosch: Legacy, The CW's The Flash, Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus, Disney+'s Hawkeye, BBC's Doctor Who, Peacock's Saved by the Bell, and Paramount+'s Halo. And then we wrap things up with looks at our reviews for FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc & Netflix's Arcane.

Now here's a look at BCTV Daily Dispatch's articles for Tuesday, November 16, 2021:

Psych 3: This Is Gus: Someone's Not Joining Gus & Shawn's Improv Group

The Flash S08: New "Armageddon: Part 2" Images: Black Lightning & More

Bosch: Legacy – IMDb TV Spinoff Sequel Series Sets 2022 Debut

The Flash S08 Armageddon: Gustin, Wallace Drop Serious Batwoman Teases

Jim Lee Appears With Ji-Young On Sesame Street On Thanksgiving Day

Hawkeye Preview Images Offer Looks at Alaqua Cox's Echo & More

The Walking Dead: World Beyond Season 2 E08 Preview: Lines Are Crossed

Riverdale Season 6 Event for Children of the Corn, Midsommer Fans: RAS

WWE & Patriotism: Their Most Odd Moments Throughout History

Halo: Paramount+ Preview Teases Master Chief; Confirms 2022 Debut

Saved by the Bell, Screech & Making Amends for Punch-Down Culture

Kevin Can F**k Himself: Valerie Armstrong Talks Allison/Kevin & More

Doctor Who: Flux – Jo Martin on Fugitive Doctor's Return & Future

Head of the Class: Isabella Gomez Takes Charge in Her Second Reboot

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Shares Season 4 First-Look Preview Images

The Rock Pees In Bottles So The Gym Can Smell What He's Cookin'

Fear the Walking Dead S07E06 Preview: CRM Looks to Go Scorched Earth

The Flash S08 "Armageddon" E03 Overview: Hall of Justice Gets Crowded

WWE Raw Preview: WWE Gets Into Full Gear for Survivor Series

Yes, Doctor Who Is The Most Overrated Show On Television Today

Here's a look at BCTV's round-up of today's reviews, including FOX's Bob's Burgers & The Great North, Paramount+'s Mayor of Kingstown, Paramount Network's Yellowstone, Funimation's Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc & Netflix's Arcane:

Yellowstone Season 4 E03 "All I See Is You" A Low-Key Filler: Review

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Mugen Train Arc E04 "Insult" Review

Mayor of Kingstown: Macho Noir Destined to Be Dad's Favorite New Show

The Great North Season 2 Episode 7 Review: Ham Goes Erin-Pasta-Vich

Arcane: Act 2 Somehow Has Too Much Happening & Yet Not Enough: Review

Bob's Burgers Season 12 Episode 7 Review: Lessons In Gaming & Burgers

