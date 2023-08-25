Bray Wyatt, Rick and Morty, Nancy Drew & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: amptp, bctv daily dispatch, bosch: legacy, Bray Wyatt, doctor who, nancy drew, one piece, preview, rick and morty, streaming, television, the last of us, wga

BCTV Daily Dispatch: One Piece, Nancy Drew, Bray Wyatt, The Last of Us, WGA/AMPTP, Doctor Who, Bosch: Legacy, Rick and Morty & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Friday, August 25, 2023:

One Piece: OG Anime Cast Featured in Japanese-Dubbed Official Trailer

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Key Art Has Faith; Laurent Is The One

One Piece: Eiichiro Oda Pens New Letter: "On To The Great Pirate Era!"

Nancy Drew EP Blasts How New CW Brass Handled Series End: "They Suck"

Ahsoka Character Profile Posters Spotlight Chopper, Huyang & Marrok

WWE Star Bray Wyatt/Windham Rotunda Passes Away, Age 36

The Last of Us Season 2 Ep. 1 Written/Submitted; S02 Mapped Out: Mazin

WGA Message Addresses "Neither Nothing, Nor Nearly Enough" AMPTP Offer

AEW: Fight Forever Adds New Stadium Stampede Mode

Doctor Who: Whittaker/Tennant Regeneration Moment Earns Top TV Honor

AEW Dynamite: Swerve Strickland Trades AR Fox for Christian Cage

Sabrina Star Melissa Joan Hart Nearly Fired Over Maxim Photo Shoot

Global Coalition Bullies WWE with Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay Bout

Futurama Season 11 Ep. 6 Preview: The Road to Robot Santa Begins Here

Reunited Santana and Ortiz Join BCC for AEW All In Stadium Stampede

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 Teaser Trailer Confirms October Return

Rick and Morty Are Ride or Die: Season 7 Key Art Sets October Return

Ruby Soho Calls Out Kris Statlander for Future Title Match

The Continental Team: Prequel Series Builds Up "John Wick" Universe

Justified: City Primeval Season Finale: Raylan's Run Out Of Friends?

Billy Gunn Unretires to Join Acclaimed for Match at AEW All In

The Wheel of Time Season 2 Preview: Rand Learns a Brutal Life Lesson

CNN Max: WBD Rolls Out 24/7 Live News Streaming for Max in September

Barbie: A Touch of Magic: Mattel Previews New Netflix Animated Series

Ahsoka Season 1 Episodes 1 & 2 Review: Rebels 2.0 Hits Familiar Notes

TWD: Daryl Dixon, A League of Their Own & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

JUJUTSU KAISEN x 999 Club Announce Limited Edition Clothing Collection

