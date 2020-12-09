Can Nothing Stop the Slow Decline of WWE Raw Ratings and Viewership?

Those of us who base our entire identities on how well pro wrestling performs in the ratings can finally rest easy this Tuesday Night ahead of Impact. After an excruciating delay, Showbuzz Daily has finally released the Monday cable rankings. WWE Raw came behind Monday Night Football, and Sportscenter to take the fourth, fifth, and seventh spots in the charts are ordered by rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Raw Ratings Continue to Drop

Raw's first hour drew 1.852 million viewers with a .55 in the 18-49 demographic. Hour two drew 1.775 million viewers and a .52 in the 18-49 demo. The third hour drew 1.583 million viewers and a .47 in 18-49. On average, that's 1.737 million viewers across all three hours and .51 in the 18-49 demo. Now, last week, The Chadster explored the ratings in-depth in a now-classic essay, "WWE Raw Ratings Down Again WHY GOD DANG IT WHY?!" It's worth noting that the numbers last week that inspired that headline were 4,000 viewers higher than this week. The 18-49 number was also .01 higher last week.

The Bottom Line 'Cause Chad Said So

To say that The Chadster is just a little bit disappointed in WWE Raw this week would be an understatement. The Chadster dedicates his life to extolling the virtues of WWE here on Bleeding Cool, but does anyone in WWE ever worry about The Chadster? What about me?! What about The Chadster?!

No, I'm sorry. The Chadster like to apologize to WWE for losing my temper. The Chadster knows how hard WWE tries, and I shouldn't have said some of those things. Let's all try to do better next week, okay? Especially Raw in the ratings.