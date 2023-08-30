CM Punk, The Orville, Rick and Morty, AHS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

Posted in: Preview, streaming, TV | Tagged: Ahsoka, American Horror Story, bctv daily dispatch, cm punk, Daryl Dixon, our flag means death, rick and morty, section 31, star trek, Supernatural, The Orville, The Walking Dead

With My Chemical Romance checking in with "Sing" (BCTV DD's official new theme song), we welcome you back to the BCTV Daily Dispatch! Here's where we look back at what we've been doing for the past 24 hours that you might've missed or might want to check out again. We're talking about everything from news and reviews to interviews and opinion pieces- all for your television-obsessed enjoyment. Making the BCTV Daily Dispatch menu board today? CM Punk, The CW's Supernatural, USA Network's WWE NXT, Strike Force Five (Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel, Seth Meyers & John Oliver), AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, The Marvels, FXX's Archer, Disney+'s Ahsoka, Adult Swim's Rick and Morty, Max's Our Flag Means Death, CBS's The Price Is Right/Bob Barker, FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Paramount+'s Star Trek: Section 31, Netflix's Sex Education, Hulu's The Orville, FOX Kids, and more!

BCTV Daily Dispatch: CM Punk, Supernatural, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon, Ahsoka, Rick and Morty, Our Flag Means Death, American Horror Story: Delicate, Star Trek: Section 31, The Orville & More!

Now, here's a look at your Bleeding Cool TV Coverage for Wednesday, August 30, 2023:

Why Do People Start Drama With CM Punk Everywhere He Goes?

Supernatural Picket/Reunion: Jensen Ackles Offers Support; New Details

WWE NXT Preview: Who Will Face Tiffany Stratton For The Title?

Colbert, Fallon, Kimmel, Meyers & Oliver Team for Strike Force Five

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon: Will The Truth Be Worth Dying For?

The Marvels Features An "Estranged Family" And "Sister" Dynamic

Archer Final Season Mini-Teaser: Pam Won't Be Denied Her "Sploosh"

Ahsoka Episode 3 Sneak Peek; Series Opener Scores Big Viewing Numbers

Rick and Morty Drops Movie-Related Clues to Season 7 Episode Titles

Our Flag Means Death Season 2 Teaser Dropping This Wednesday

The Price Is Right Tribute to Bob Barker Announced; Drew Carey Hosts

American Horror Story: Delicate: Emma Roberts Keeps Her Fears Close

Star Trek: Section 31 Production Update (For Now); Gets Name Change?

Sex Education Season 4 Cast REALLY Excited About What's to Come

The Orville Day #391: Confession? We're Starting to Get a Bit Nervous

FOX Kids: My Dominican Republic Gateway to Western Animation, Anime

The Walking Dead: Addy Miller Surprised by Blu-Ray Collection Cover

One Piece, Young Love, AHS, Archer, WWDITS & More: BCTV Daily Dispatch

